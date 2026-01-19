Transfer news live: Guehi passes Man City medical, Spurs consider Frank future, Chelsea talks for wonderkid
Manchester City are on the verge of signing Crystal Palace defender, and captain, Marc Guehi, with the England international reportedly having passed his medical in Manchester. Guehi had been garnering interest from other clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich but Pep Guardiola’s side will win the race for the centre-back.
In a month that has already seen Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca lose their jobs, there could yet be more high-profile sackings on the horizon with Thomas Frank’s future at Tottenham under serious threat. Spurs fans turned on the Dane after suffering a dismal defeat to relegation contenders West Ham on Tuesday.
Oliver Glasner’s job at Crystal Palace is also under consideration after the Austrian claimed he had been “abandoned” by the club in an extraordinary outburst following the Eagles’ loss at Sunderland. Glasner, who confirmed he would leave Selhurst Park upon the expiry of his contract on Friday, said the team’s heart had been “torn out twice in a season”, referring to the imminent sale of Guehi and Eberechi Eze’s transfer to Arsenal in the summer, and admitted he “didn’t care” if Palace finished the season with another manager.
Across London, Chelsea have opened talks to sign star Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, and are also reportedly interested in Lucas Paqueta. Reports from Brazil say the West Ham midfielder prefers to return to his home country but a switch to another European club hasn’t been ruled out. Manchester United are similarly looking to strengthen before the January transfer window closes. In midfield they have lined up Carlos Baleba, Marcos Llorente and Elliot Anderson as targets - Man City are also said to be interested in Anderson - while Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is being looked at to reinforce the defence. The club have also rejected several offers for defender Harry Maguire whose contract is expiring.
Oleksandr Zinchenko set for Arsenal exit
Oleksandr Zinchenko’s loan deal with Nottingham Forest did not really work out but the Arsenal man looks set for another temporary exit, this time to Dutch giants Ajax.
According to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, the two clubs are finalising the finer details of a loan deal until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old has made just 10 appearances in all competitions while on loan at Forest and he will leave the City Ground imminently.
Chelsea open talks for Lyon wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet
Chelsea are eager to sign Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet to boost their defence during this window.
BBC Sport are reporting that talks have taken place between the two clubs, although the Blues are currently being quoted more than £60m to secure a deal this month.
The 20-year-old Jacquet – who previously caught the eye of Arsenal – would solve Chelsea’s left-sided centre-back woes, after Levi Colwill’s long-term injury, with the likes of Como’s Jacabo Ramon and Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi also being considered as alternatives.
Tottenham considering Thomas Frank’s future after shock defeat to West Ham
The Tottenham board are debating whether to give Thomas Frank the match against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, after the shock loss against West Ham on Saturday.
The 2-1 home defeat completed a dismal week for the Dane, with the club hierarchy having previously been intent to try and withstand pressure and give the coach space.
The hierarchy are understood to have been divided on the issue last Saturday – after another 2-1 home defeat, that time to Aston Villa – but the atmosphere this weekend turned toxic in the manner that had initially been warded off in that FA Cup match. The nature of West Ham's late winner, a messy goal bundled home in the 93rd minute by Callum Wilson, only made it worse.
Further meetings are expected on Sunday as Tottenham’s hierarchy consider Frank’s future, with Spurs CEO Vinai Venkatesham at the training ground.
Read the latest from Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney:
Marc Guehi passes medical ahead of Man City move
Marc Guehi is on the brink of completing his move to Man City, with reports suggesting he has passed his medical in Manchester.
City have won the race for the defender, ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal, by paying a fee to land him six months before he becomes a free agent.
Palace boss confirmed the move was in the “final stages” on Friday and it’s now being reported that he passed his medical on Sunday
