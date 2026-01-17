Transfer news live: Guehi on verge of Man City switch, Man Utd reject Maguire offers, Liverpool latest
All the latest January transfer window news, gossip and rumours
Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle to sign Crystal Palace defender, and captain, Marc Guehi. Guehi had been garnering interest from other clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich but Pep Guardiola’s side will win the race for the centre-back.
Oliver Glasner confirmed as much in a press conference on Friday where he also announced his decision to leave Palace at the end of the season. Some negotiations over Guehi’s move are still taking place with the Eagles wanting an asking price of £35-£40m for the defender despite him being out of contract at the end of the season.
Manchester United are looking to strengthen before the January transfer window closes. In midfield they have lined up Carlos Baleba, Marcos Llorente and Elliot Anderson as targets - Man City are also said to be interested in Anderson - while Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is being looked at to reinforce the defence. The club have alos rejected several offers for defender Harry Maguire whose contract is expiring.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have reportedly made a huge bid for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, and are also reportedly interested in Lucas Paqueta. Reports from Brazil say the West Ham midfielder prefers to return to his home country but a switch to another European club hasn’t been ruled out.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
Souza set for to join Spurs
With Conor Gallagher coming through the door, it doesn’t seem like Spurs fans will need to wait much longer for their next signing.
Santos defender Souza reportedly underwent a Tottenham medical in London on Thursday ahead of a £13m move to the club, the details of which is being finalised.
The Brazilian will be brought in to provide cover and competition for Destiny Udogie.
The announcement could be confirmed at some point today should the paperwork and final details be swiftly completed.
Leeds sign Buonanotte on loan
Leeds have completed the signing of Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder from Argentina has been on loan at Chelsea from the Seagulls since September, but traveled to West Yorkshire on Thursday for talks with Leeds.
Buonanotte featured 35 times for Leicester during a loan spell last season.
Paqueta wants out of West Ham
West Ham are reportedly desperate to keep Lucas Paqueta at the London Stadium after The Athletic claimed the Hammers had rejected a bid for the midfielder.
Paqueta wants to return to Brazil and Fabrizio Romano reports that personal terms have been sorted with Flamengo but Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo will not countenance losing his playmaker as the club face an uphill battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
It comes after Paqueta reportedly asked to be left out of West Ham’s FA Cup tie with QPR last weekend to pursue a move away.
Man Utd reject approaches for Harry Maguire
The Sun are reporting that Manchester United have blocked several approaches for Harry Maguire.
The inquiries are said to come from multiple Premier League clubs as well as Milan.
Maguire is out of contract in the summer and there is the possibility that the club could look to recoup some cash this money if interested parties are willing to pay.
However, in the same report The Sun say that new head coach Michael Carrick is adament that Maguire will remain at Old Trafford.
Marc Guehi to join Man City over Liverpool with Crystal Palace exit in ‘final stages’
Manchester City are closing in on the signing of England defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.
A deal has not been agreed but City are likely to finalise a £20m agreement for the centre-back, who has been withdrawn from the Palace squad to face Sunderland on Saturday.
Guehi is set to become City’s second January signing, after the £62.5m arrival of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, and will help alleviate Pep Guardiola’s defensive injury crisis, with Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones all sidelined.
