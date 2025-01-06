Transfer news LIVE: Vlahovic to Man Utd swap, Arsenal latest, Liverpool to make huge Alexander-Arnold offer
The transfer window is in full swing with sides at both ends of the Premier League table looking to strengthen as they battle for survival, European football and the title
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League while the window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold negotiating a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United open to selling Marcus Rashford. Joshua Zirkzee could also be leaving and Juventus have reportedly offered Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic to United for the striker in a swap deal.
One of the more intriguing sagas is the fate of Dani Olmo who could be left in limbo is Barcelona fail in their attempts to re-register him. The Spanish giants are battling LaLiga over finanical issues which could mean Olmo needs to find a new club and there are plenty of teams, Arsenal and Chelsea included, monitoring the situation.
And across the rest of the English top-flight, clubs are sticking to PSR regulations and tight budgets as they look to find cut-price deals to bolster their squads.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals below:
Joshua Zirkzee and Antony wanted on loan by European clubs as Man Utd look to rebuild
Manchester United forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Antony are attracting interest from European clubs who want to take them on loan.
But United are keen to keep Zirkzee, who is a target for Juventus, despite a traumatic time for the summer signing when supporters first cheered his substitution and then booed the Dutchman as he went off in last Monday’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle. However, Zirkzee’s name was sung by supporters in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Liverpool, when he came off the bench.
United see Zirkzee as an important member of their squad, though the 23-year-old has only scored four goals in 27 appearances since his £36.5m move from Bologna.
Joshua Zirkzee and Antony wanted on loan by European clubs as Man Utd look to rebuild
The forwards are being targeted by Juventus and Real Betis respectively
United have sights on Mendes
Manchester United are keeping tabs on PSG’s Nuno Mendes ahead of a potential summer move. Mendes has entered the final 18 months of his contract and talks over a new contract with the French side have stalled0
United are looking to bolster their left-back options and Mendes could fit the bill. The club recently agreed a deal for Paraguayan defender Diego Leon who turns 18 in April.
It is thought the player will arrive in Manchester soon for a medical.
Trent Alexander-Arnold not affected by Real Madrid approach
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk does not believe Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold has impacted the full-back’s performance.
The England international was at fault for Manchester United’s opener in the 2-2 draw at Anfield and was generally poor throughout, falling well below the high standards he has set himself.
At the start of the week Real, with whom Alexander-Arnold has been strongly linked with his contract expiring in the summer, made an approach about the possibility of signing the 26-year-old in the current transfer window.
Trent Alexander-Arnold not affected by Real Madrid approach – Virgil van Dijk
The England international was at fault for Manchester United’s opener at Anfield.
Van Dijk offers contract update
Virgil van Dijk revealed that he is no closer to signing a new Liverpool deal after the team’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I don’t think so, but I am calm about it, like I said months ago.
“We’ll see what happens in the future and at this point I have got absolutely no update. It’s all about at the moment focusing, for me and the team, on Spurs [on Wednesday night]. It will be a tough game again, but a good [Carabao Cup] semi-final.”
Ipswich sign Godfrey on loan
Another signing to announce as Ipswich have agreed a loan deal for Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey. The deal for the ex-Everton man and two-cap England international was announced yesterday in the wake of the draw with Fulham.
“It’s been an exciting couple of days and I’m just delighted to have signed and can’t wait to meet the lads and get started,” Godfrey told the Ipswich website.
“I have really enjoyed speaking to the manager (Kieran McKenna) and to have the opportunity to work under him now is something I’m very excited about. I’ve watched a lot of the games from the first half of the season and you can tell from those that the group is a tight one, full of players giving everything to achieve their goals.
“I’ve not played as much as I would have liked so far this season, but I feel ready to contribute and am looking forward to getting out there.”
The tactical tweaks Ruben Amorim used to revive Manchester United at Anfield
For large parts of his Manchester United career, Bruno Fernandes has appeared the answer. Now he posed the question. “If we show this today at Anfield against Liverpool, that is first in the league and has been probably the outstanding team in in the Premier League this season, why we can’t do this every week?”
To draw 2-2 at Anfield represented a shift in mood and immediate improvement, but also a cause for frustration. Ruben Amorim raised the issue of their three home defeats: to Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Newcastle, too, not Liverpool. “Some of the games we suffer two goals without doing nothing,” he said.
But then the side he had warned were at risk of relegation instead held the champions elect. If inconsistency appeared a step forward for United, when the alternative was being consistently bad, it isn’t Amorim’s objective.
The tactical tweaks Ruben Amorim used to revive Man Utd at Anfield
Manchester United’s dramatically improved performance against Liverpool came after subtle shifts in Ruben Amorim’s beloved three-at-the-back system
Bruno Fernandes on Man Utd’s result at Liverpool
Manchester United drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in a much-improved display that does not reflect their recent struggles in the Premier League.
Captain Bruno Fernandes spoke to Sky Sports after last night’s match.
“I’m pretty upset. If we show this level at Liverpool, first in the league, why can’t we do this everywhere? It frustrates me,” he said.
“Also, finally I did a proper performance. We said we need much more from ourselves to get more from this season. Being 2-1 [down] then scoring, it is good to get a point but we need more.”
AC Milan to pounce on Olmo situation
Italian giants AC Milan hope to pounce on the Dani Olmo situation at Barcelona.
The Spanish midfielder finds himself in deep water after Barcelona chiefs failed to seal his registration with La Liga. The Spanish giants are going through their options to keep him but may need to offload the player if they can’t register him with the Spanish footballing authorities.
According to SPORT, the Italian side are willing to offer him a six-month loan move to the San Siro after which time he would return to Barcelona.
It is a deal which could suit all parties though their are Premier League clubs also monitoring the situation and could yet throw spanners in the works.
Guardiola wants Grealish improvement
Pep Guardiola explained why he decided to start Savinho ahead of Jack Grealish in Manchester City’s 4-1 victory over West Ham at the weekend.
He said: “Savinho is in better shape and everything than Jack, and that’s why I played Savinho.”
The 29-year-old Grealish has yet to score in 19 appearances this season and is rumoured to be one of the options City are prepared to sell on if they receive a suitable offer.
Arne Slot reveals surprise Liverpool benefit from Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer saga
Arne Slot has claimed that the saga about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future is helpful to him as it prevents his Liverpool players from being overloaded with praise that could make them complacent.
Real Madrid made an initial approach for the right-back this week, which Liverpool rebuffed before the Champions League holders could even make a bid.
But Alexander-Arnold, along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, is out of contract in the summer and could leave Anfield on a free transfer. The 26-year-old has been able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since New Year’s Day and Real have made no secret of their interest in him.
Arne Slot reveals surprise Liverpool benefit from Trent Alexander-Arnold saga
The Dutch coach believes the uncertainty surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s future, with Real Madrid already making an approach, has ensured the squad has not become complacent after topping the Premier League and Champions League
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments