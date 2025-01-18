Transfer news LIVE: Man City close in on Marmoush, Kvaratskhelia's new club revealed, Man Utd latest

✕ Close Sol Campbell pokes fun at infamous Spurs-Arsenal switch

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are clubs to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window. Erling Haaland has signed a bumper new extension at Manchester City, while it appears that Benjamin Sesko will not be an option for the Gunners as they target a new striker.

Mikel Arteta is also targeting a new midfielder, with Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi appearing to be set on the Emirates over Anfield or with Man City at the Etihad.

Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.

While Manchester United are looking to sell Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker could be on his way out of Man City, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club and Milan and Inter are battling for the right back.

Elsewhere, Chelsea, currently in a rotten spell of form under Enzo Maresca, could negotiate a swap deal with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, inserting out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku into a deal.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups: