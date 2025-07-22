The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Man Utd ‘hijack’ Arsenal’s Gyokeres bid? Plus Sesko boost and Isak to Liverpool latest
Latest transfer news and rumours as Liverpool close in on the signing of Hugo Ekitike
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Liverpool are on the verge of signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. A £79m deal has been hashed out for the former Paris Saint-Germain striker, who is on Merseyside to complete a medical. The Reds have beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature after the Magpies held firm over Alexander Isak
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, joining Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack. The club will now focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford looks set for a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus.
Elsewhere, Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are confident of completing a move they could face late competition from Man United who are considered a late push for the forward. Xavi Simons is also a target, but Chelsea are accelerating their pursuit for the Dutchman and are set to enter club-to-club talks with RB Leipzig.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Why Man United could be in pole position for Sesko
Fabrizio Romano has pointed to a key reason why Manchester United could be in pole position to sign Benjamin Sekso, and it is down to their head of scouting, Christopher Vivell.
Vivell is a former part of the Red Bull Group and knows Sesko, who plays for RB Leipzig.
United have made no official contact with Leipzig yet, but there is interest.
Man United looking to 'hijack' Gyokeres transfer?
Are Manchester United looking to hijack Arsenal’s move for Viktor Gyokeres? So says Portuguese outlet Record.
Arsenal are known to be close to completing a transfer for the Swedish striker, but they are still ironing out the details of add-ons with Sporting CP.
And while Arsenal delay, United have supposedly been eyeing the door left ajar, proposing a bid with around £70m. But that may all be for nothing because Gyokeres prefers Arsenal, and has already verbally agreed personal terms at the Emirates.
Inside the Isak transfer saga
Newcastle United may be insistent that Alexander Isak is not for sale, and Eddie Howe may be cautiously asserting his confidence that the Swede will “be here at the start of the season”, but there is a lot more uncertainty within the club. Many are worried. A feeling is growing that Isak’s head has been turned, with that accentuated by the club’s frustrations in the transfer market. The 25-year-old is coming into his prime, and just qualifying for the Champions League is no longer enough.
What is really going on inside the confusing Alexander Isak transfer saga?
DONE DEAL! Manchester United complete £65m signing of Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United have bought Bryan Mbeumo for an initial £65m to take Ruben Amorim’s summer spending on attackers past £120m.
The Cameroon international, whose fee could rise to £71m if add-ons are triggered, has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, while United have the option to extend it for a further season.
Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford last season, joins the £62.5m signing Matheus Cunha in Amorim’s new-look attack as United have secured their top targets in each position.
The 25-year-old was also wanted by Newcastle and Tottenham but never budged from a preference to go to Old Trafford and he revealed he was a boyhood fan of United.
Manchester United complete £65m signing of Bryan Mbeumo
Man United finally agree Bryan Mbeumo deal after Brentford’s Cunha wish
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Bryan Mbeumo after agreeing a £71m deal with Brentford for the forward.
United have committed to pay £65m, with the possibility of a further £6m in add-ons, as Mbeumo is set to become Ruben Amorim’s biggest buy at Old Trafford.
The forward, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, was also a target for Newcastle and Tottenham but made it clear his preference was to go to Old Trafford. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and he may be able to join United in time for their pre-season tour of the United States.
Man United finally agree Bryan Mbeumo deal after Brentford’s Cunha wish
Morgan Gibbs-White misses start of Nottingham Forest pre-season camp in fresh twist to Spurs saga
Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has not travelled with the squad for their pre-season camp in Portugal amid strong links with a move away from the club.
Gibbs-White was set for a medical at Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month after Spurs were understood to have triggered his £60m release clause.
However, Forest accused Spurs of an allegedly illegal approach for Gibbs-White - contacting the player directly before going to the club - and the protracted saga has failed to move on the weeks since. Forest are currently considering legal action against Spurs.
The England international has now made himself notable for his absence from the travelling Forest pack, but it understood that this is not transfer related.
He has instead not travelled with the rest of the squad due to a personal reason and is expected he will join up with the team later in the week.
Gibbs-White misses start of Forest pre-season camp amid Spurs saga
Newcastle appoint new technical director
Sudarshan Gopaladesikan has been appointed as Newcastle’s new technical director.
Gopaladesikan joins after leaving Atalanta, where he was director of football intelligence, and will lead football data operations for the club’s men’s, women’s and Academy teams.
Matheus Cunha makes debut as Man United and Leeds kick off pre-season with dull goalless draw
Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United and promoted Leeds kicked off pre-season preparations with a goalless friendly draw in Stockholm.
The Premier League sides played their first fixture ahead of the new campaign in front of a 45,345 crowd at the Strawberry Arena, where the Red Devils won the Europa League in 2017.
Summer arrivals Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon made their first appearances for Amorim’s men, who edged a forgetful first half in which Chido Obi struck wide when Cunha was well placed.
Cunha makes debut as Man United and Leeds play out dull goalless draw
Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal’s stance after Thomas Partey arrested for rape
Mikel Arteta has defended how the club handled the departure of former midfielder Thomas Partey after the 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.
Partey left the Emirates at the end of June after he was not offered a new contract by the club, days before he was charged by police for the alleged offences as he faces five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
He is due to appear before magistrates on August 5.
