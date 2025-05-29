The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea make huge Delap breakthrough, hijack Arsenal’s Gyokeres bid
Follow all the latest transfer news ahead of the summer window
The transfer window is almost open with the Club World Cup creating an emergency, short-term window — though clubs not involved in the new Fifa tournament are still pushing ahead with plans to strengthen this summer.
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward. There could also be exits from Old Trafford, though, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those being linked with moves away.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title, with a new striker perhaps on the wish list as right-back Jeremie Frimpong nears a switch to help fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure. A forward to monitor could be Hugo Ekitike, who is also a Chelsea target, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker one of the hottest properties in European football.
Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Could Chelsea be about to hijack Arsenal's move for Gyokeres?
Arsenal fans won’t like this one.
Chelsea have enquired to Sporting CP over a possible move for Viktor Gyokeres, according to Record.
The Swede could follow Delap through the door as another attacking reinforcement at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea trigger Liam Delap release clause
Chelsea have triggered Liam Delap’s £30m release clause and is now on the verge of completing the move, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Manchester City will not utilise their buy-back clause, with Delap having already accepted the Chelsea project.
This one has been Here We Go’d!
Matheus Cunha is the enigma that could finally solve Man United’s mess
A route back into the Manchester United first team looks unlikely for Antony given the impending arrival of Matheus Cunha to bolster the options in forward areas for Ruben Amorim. Richard Jolly explains why the Wolves man could be an ideal signing.
Matheus Cunha is the enigma that could finally solve Man United’s mess
Antony’s Real Betis form sparks bidding war as Spanish giants enter race
Miguel Delaney, The Independent’s chief football writer, reported last week that Antony’s impressive performances for Betis are set to spark a summer bidding frenzy.
Antony’s Real Betis form sparks bidding war as Spanish giants enter race
Antony uncertain over future after Real Betis spell ends
Antony’s time at Real Betis came to an end last night as the Spanish club were beaten by Chelsea in the Conference League final. The Brazilian has rebuilt his reputation since a January loan to Seville, but will now return to Manchester United facing something of an uncertain future.
“My work is playing and I'm doing that well,” Antony told CBS Sports after the final in Wroclaw. “I have a lot of affection for Betis, for everyone but I have a contract with Man United and I don't know what's going to happen.
“Now I will go to the national team and then on holiday then we will see what happens in the future. I'm very happy here, everyone knows that but I have a contract.”
Real Madrid join chase for Florian Wirtz
The battle for Florian Wirtz could be one that runs and runs all summer - though a pretty persuasive suitor appears to have joined the list of interested parties. AS in Spain suggest that Real Madrid are hoping that the Bayer Leverkusen creator will follow Xabi Alonso to the Spanish capital.
Arsenal set high price for Viktor Gyokeres
The Guardian report that interested clubs have been set a fee of €80m (£67m) for Viktor Gyokeres, with Arsenal among those expected to enter the market for the Sporting striker.
The club’s vice-president, Francisco Zenha, recently told the Portuguese media that he is yet to receive an offer for Gyokeres, who is heavily coveted.
The Athletic add that Gyokeres is preferred by Arsenal over Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, who is reportedly valued at £93m by the German club.
The hard decisions Aston Villa now face after transfer gamble backfires
It appears Marcus Rashford will not be staying at Aston Villa, then - and Unai Emery’s side look to have a bit of a quandary after missing out on Champions League football, as Richard Jolly explores.
The hard decisions Aston Villa now face after transfer gamble backfires
Napoli close in on new forward despite Antonio Conte uncertainty
Napoli are close to finalising terms to sign Jonathan David, despite uncertainty surrounding the future of Antonio Conte, reports Sky Sports.
The Italian coach guided Napoli to the Serie A title, yet he remains uncommitted to the future at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
But Napoli are close to agreeing personal terms with the Lille forward, and move ahead of Juventus in the race to bring the 25-year-old to Italy.
Al Nassr provide update on Cristiano Ronaldo future
Al Nassr are intent on keeping Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Portuguese sparking speculation of a move away.
Ronaldo stated earlier this month: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”
And sporting director Fernando Hierro provided an update on his future: “Cristiano Ronaldo's presence from the beginning is a national project”.
“He is a huge phenomenon in the history of football, has helped the league grow. We are in contact to renew his contract and hope he continues with us”.
