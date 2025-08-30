Related video: 'Nice for Newcastle to sign another striker' - Slot on Liverpool's Isak transfer boost

The end of the transfer window is almost here with just a couple of days left for deals to be done - and the Alexander Isak saga still rumbling.

The wantaway Newcastle forward has spent much of the summer angling for a move to Liverpool to no avail, but could there be a late twist? Newcastle appear to have secured one striker signing in Nick Woltemade and remain interested in Yoanne Wissa of Brentford, a double deal that may yet mean they are able to be persuaded to part with Isak if Liverpool come in with a fresh bid that now seems likely. Marc Guehi could be another transfer target that they revisit.

Elsewhere, a potentially pivotal summer at Arsenal may not be finished just yet - Piero Hincapie may bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive resources before the window closes. Chelsea are also still hoping to be busy, with Facundo Buonanotte perhaps following fellow Argentine Alejandro Garnacho to the club. Xavi Simons has headed elsewhere, though, with his move to Tottenham sealed on Friday night, but Manchester United are likely to hold on to Kobbie Mainoo with the midfielder told to fight for his place.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below: