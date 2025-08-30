Transfer news live: Liverpool hope for Isak breakthrough, Arsenal near Hincapie deal, Guehi latest
Could there be a late twist in the long-running saga involving the Newcastle striker?
The end of the transfer window is almost here with just a couple of days left for deals to be done - and the Alexander Isak saga still rumbling.
The wantaway Newcastle forward has spent much of the summer angling for a move to Liverpool to no avail, but could there be a late twist? Newcastle appear to have secured one striker signing in Nick Woltemade and remain interested in Yoanne Wissa of Brentford, a double deal that may yet mean they are able to be persuaded to part with Isak if Liverpool come in with a fresh bid that now seems likely. Marc Guehi could be another transfer target that they revisit.
Elsewhere, a potentially pivotal summer at Arsenal may not be finished just yet - Piero Hincapie may bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive resources before the window closes. Chelsea are also still hoping to be busy, with Facundo Buonanotte perhaps following fellow Argentine Alejandro Garnacho to the club. Xavi Simons has headed elsewhere, though, with his move to Tottenham sealed on Friday night, but Manchester United are likely to hold on to Kobbie Mainoo with the midfielder told to fight for his place.
Another Premier League club pushing for Gianluigi Donnarumma?
Exiled PSG stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been linked with Manchester City this summer, but according to Sky Sports, at least one other Premier League club is in talks about signing him in the next 72 hours.
Donnarumma’s representatives are working hard to make sure he has a new club before the window closes.
Manchester United agree Napoli loan deal for Rasmus Hojlund
Napoli and Manchester United have agreed a deal for Rasmus Hojlund to join the Serie A champions on loan with a conditional obligation to buy him next summer.
It is up to the Dane, who had said earlier this summer that he wanted to stay at Old Trafford, if he agrees to move to Napoli.
But United have accepted a package that includes a €6m loan fee and a €44m clause to complete a permanent move for the striker.
It could bring an end to Hojlund’s United career, just two years after he joined from Atalanta for £64m, which had the potential to go up to £72m including add-ons.
Liverpool expected to make £130m offer for Alexander Isak
The Telegraph reports that Liverpool are in line to make a British record offer for wantaway Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, who is running out of time to secure the move to Anfield he so desires.
The offer is believed to be for £130m, with add-ons and bonuses taking it into British transfer record territory.
Tottenham sign Netherlands international Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig
Tottenham have pulled off the major signing of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig in a welcome boost for new boss Thomas Frank.
Spurs have tracked a high-quality attacking addition all summer and after recent failed pursuits of Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, the capture of 22-year-old Simons represents a significant coup for the north London club.
Versatile attacker Simons has joined Tottenham in a deal worth an initial £51.8m with further add-ons included.
Alejandro Garnacho arrives at Chelsea ahead of £40m move
Alejandro Garnacho was at Chelsea's training ground on Friday in advance of his £40million move from Manchester United, head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed.
A deal was agreed on Thursday between the parties after the 21-year-old was made surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
"I know he is around here," said Maresca. "I don't know exactly where."
Real Betis move for Antony stalls
There’s confusion over the immediate future of Man United forward Antony, who looked to have secured a permanent move to Real Betis - where he has impressed on loan - after the Red Devils said they had accepted an offer.
But the news in this morning is that the Spanish club say they have withdrawn it, announcing in a statement: “Betis has retired its offer. Betis cannot afford a transfer fee, nor the amounts the player is supposed to receive.”
BBC Sport reports that: ‘There are unverified suggestions one of the stumbling blocks relates to a payment to Antony around his outstanding wages on a United contract that runs to 2027.’
Whether there will be a breakthrough remains to be seen, with Antony reportedly keen for the move and United keen to offload the nearly-£82m winger.
Nicolas Jackson set for Bayern loan move
Big news first up: Chelsea’s somewhat erratic striker Nicolas Jackson is set for a record loan deal to Bayern Munich.
The 24-year-old was pushed down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge by the signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer, and is heading to Germany for an initial upfront loan fee of £13m, with an additional £56.2m purchase option and a sell-on clause.
That is an option to buy rather than an obligation.
