Transfer news live: Spurs hijack Chelsea move for Simons, Isak to Liverpool, Arsenal in Hincapie talks

The summer transfer window is nearing its end with the ongoing saga surrounding Newcastle’s Alexander Isak still the dominant story as the striker pushes again for a move to Liverpool.
The Premier League champions have already had bids knocked back for Isak in this window, with the wantaway forward making clear he has no desire to remain at Newcastle and excluded from the squad. The Tyneside club are holding firm, though - but might their bid to Wolves for Jorgan Strand Larsen be an indication that they are expecting a fresh approach for their current first-choice centre forward.
Elsewhere, Tottenham are in talks about a move of €60m plus add-ons for Xavi Simons, as they hope to beat Chelsea to a deal for the RB Leipzig attacker. Chelsea remain interested in the Netherlands star, but will prioritise their summer-long pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho with a deal seemingly close with Manchester United for the winger.
Mikel Arteta appears to have identified another one-time Spurs target as a possible defensive addition, with Piero Hincapie linked with a move to north London. With Manchester United perhaps reigniting their interest in Carlos Baleba, and plenty of deals to be done all around Europe, a hectic final few days of the window could be in store...
The haunting Ruben Amorim image that sums up Manchester United’s deep-rooted decay
Ruben Amorim claimed he had “nothing to say”, but, in vintage fashion for such a crisis, one picture said enough.
The haunting image of the Manchester United manager looking away during the shootout, having already been playing with a tactics board, was one thing. Well, two things… and they mount up.
But for all that to culminate in a defeat against a League Two side in Grimsby Town just adds a sense of farce to something that had already seemed alien.
The haunting Ruben Amorim image that sums up Man United’s deep-rooted decay
Alexander Isak to return to Sweden amid ongoing transfer saga
The saga surrounding Alexander Isak is at something of a stalemate. The player wants to leave Newcastle and will be not playing for the club until the window closes at the minimum.
Liverpool have offered £110m but that was swiftly rejected with Newcastle valuing Isak closer to £150m which Liverpool are refusing to pay.
The Reds are considering a second bid, lower than £150m, but will not submit an offer unless they feel Newcastle are willing to engage with it.
Isak, meanwhile, has been selected in Sweden’s squad for the international break. He has been training alone ever since missing Newcastle's pre-season tour to Singapore and South Korea.
He will return home for the World Cup qualifiers later in the year.
Malacia heading out on loan?
Tyrell Malacia could be on his way out of Manchester United.
The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with PSV Eindhoven, has been linked with moves to Lille, Besiktas and Porto in this window.
However, Dutch publication Voetbal International, says Elche are closing in on a loan move for Malacia instead.
Arsenal agree personal terms with Hincapie
Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen remain in talks over a Piero Hincapie.
Fabrizio Romano claims the Gunners’ preference is a loan with obligation to buy at the end of the season.
He also says that personal terms between the player and Arsenal have been agreed and all that remains is to finalise the structure of a deal.
Tottenham submit inquiry over move for Xavi Simons
Tottenham Hotspur have submitted an inquiry about a possible offer off €60m plus add-ons to RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons, as they now hope to finalise details for a signing that would represent a coup in a difficult summer.
The 22-year-old still has interest from Chelsea, and wants a contract that would put him among Spurs' best paid players, but is increasingly open to a move.
Simons has been given permission to travel to London to sort his future, according to sources in Germany.
No Wissa in Brentford squad
Brentford boss Keith Andrews does not expect Yoane Wissa to be a part of his squad for this weekend's Premier League game at Sunderland
"It's copy and paste from the other day, nothing's changed in terms of my stance," he said. "I don't see any movement behind the scenes.
"No [he won't be involved]. We focus on the group that's settled and not got ongoing issues which clearly Yoane has. The squad will be pretty much the same.
"We're in constant dialogue, I keep saying about the level of respect I have for Yoane. It's been difficult, for obvious reasons, but what we say will remain between us."
Enciso back at Brighton
Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler says Julio Enciso has returned to the club to continue his rehabilitation.
Enciso was expected to join French club Strasbourg for around £20m, with a deal close to being finalised last week.
Asked to clear up Enciso's situation, Hurzeler said: "It is not a big injury, so he is back in rehab training.
"It is very important that the players now are our plans for the future.
"We have an open conversation with Julio and then we will see what happens in the next days."
Yeremy Pino travelling to London for Palace medical
Yeremy Pino is flying to London ahead of his proposed switch to Crystal Palace, according to The Athletic.
The Villarreal winger will undergo his medical on Thursday before signing a five-year contract.
The clubs have agreed a fee of £25.8m for the 22-year-old Spain international.
Rigg extends Sunderland deal
Chris Rigg has signed a new long-term contract at Sunderland, extending his stay on Wearside until 2030.
The 18-year-old made 45 appearances in the Championship last season as Sunderland returned to the Premier League.
