Transfer news live: Liverpool-Isak boost as Newcastle in striker deal, Mainoo request to leave Man Utd, Hincapie to Arsenal

Opta Profile - Xavi Simons

The summer transfer window is nearing its end with the ongoing saga surrounding Newcastle’s Alexander Isak still the dominant story as the striker pushes again for a move to Liverpool.

The Premier League champions have already had bids knocked back for Isak in this window, with the wantaway forward making clear he has no desire to remain at Newcastle and excluded from the squad. And while the Tyneside club have so far held firm, the Magpies have now reached an €80m agreement to sign highly-rated German striker Nick Woltemade, which could open the door for an Isak exit.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are in talks about a move of €60m plus add-ons for Xavi Simons, as they hope to beat Chelsea to a deal for the RB Leipzig attacker. Chelsea remain interested in the Netherlands star, but will prioritise their summer-long pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho and have now agreed a £40m fee with Manchester United for the winger.

United could also face another departure with Kobbie Mainoo submitting a request to leave the club on loan in search of regular first-team football. The Old Trafford hierarchy have insisted he remain at the club and fight for his place.

Mikel Arteta appears to have identified another one-time Spurs target as a possible defensive addition, with Piero Hincapie linked with a move to north London, sta tuned as a hectic final few days of the window could be in store...

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below