Transfer news live: Liverpool-Isak boost as Newcastle in striker deal, Mainoo request to leave Man Utd, Hincapie to Arsenal
All of the latest rumours and done deals as the end of the summer window draws near
The summer transfer window is nearing its end with the ongoing saga surrounding Newcastle’s Alexander Isak still the dominant story as the striker pushes again for a move to Liverpool.
The Premier League champions have already had bids knocked back for Isak in this window, with the wantaway forward making clear he has no desire to remain at Newcastle and excluded from the squad. And while the Tyneside club have so far held firm, the Magpies have now reached an €80m agreement to sign highly-rated German striker Nick Woltemade, which could open the door for an Isak exit.
Elsewhere, Tottenham are in talks about a move of €60m plus add-ons for Xavi Simons, as they hope to beat Chelsea to a deal for the RB Leipzig attacker. Chelsea remain interested in the Netherlands star, but will prioritise their summer-long pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho and have now agreed a £40m fee with Manchester United for the winger.
United could also face another departure with Kobbie Mainoo submitting a request to leave the club on loan in search of regular first-team football. The Old Trafford hierarchy have insisted he remain at the club and fight for his place.
Mikel Arteta appears to have identified another one-time Spurs target as a possible defensive addition, with Piero Hincapie linked with a move to north London, sta tuned as a hectic final few days of the window could be in store...
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
Chelsea agree fee for Garnacho
Okay, moving on from Newcastle.
Chelsea have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Alejandro Garnacho for £40m.
United will also have a 10 per cent sell-on clause for the Argentina winger, who was part of Ruben Amorim’s “bomb squad” of players who were not training with the first-team squad and were omitted from their pre-season tour of the United States.
Chelsea’s interest in Garnacho dates back to the January transfer window, when he was also wanted by Napoli.
They have been linked with him throughout the summer and Christopher Nkunku’s move to AC Milan seems to have been key factor in progressing the deal.
Woltemade expected to undergo Newcastle medical today
Newcastle are on the verge of signing highly-rated Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade for a fee of £69.1m (€80m) plus add-ons.
Fabrizio Romano reports the bid has been accepted, with a medical in England expected today.
Woltemade starred in the Under-21 Euros and has been subject to interest from Bayern Munich.
After a summer of despair, Newcastle seem to have finally landed a striker - a development that could have massive ramifications on Alexander Isak to Liverpool.
What does Newcastle's move for Woltemade mean for Isak?
If Woltemade joins Newcastle is it good news or bad news for Alexander Isak?
Probably a bit of both.
Bringing in a striker could open the door for Newcastle to accept a second bid from Liverpool. They’ve asked for £150m for Isak but Liverpool won’t bid that much. A figure closer to £130m may be more realistic and acceptable for the Magpies to offload a player that does not want to be at the club.
On the flip side, Woltemade’s arrival means Newcastle no longer need another striker.
Woltemade can be seen as a replacement for the released Callum Wilson and if Newcastle keep Isak they have two strikers at their disposal.
The next steps may rest with Liverpool who will have to put forward another bid to test Newcastle’s resolve once Woltemade’s move is complete.
Newcastle close to £65m deal for Nick Woltemade – could it pave way for Alexander Isak exit?
Nick Woltemade will hold talks with Newcastle on Friday after Stuttgart accepted a club-record offer for the Germany striker.
Newcastle made a £65m bid for the 23-year-old and if he joins them, it could allow Alexander Isak to leave St James’ Park and move to Liverpool.
The Carabao Cup holders turned to Woltemade in their summer-long striker search, having bid for five other centre-forwards, in Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko, Joao Pedro, Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen.
Newcastle deal for Nick Woltemade could pave way for Alexander Isak exit
Newcastle set to land highly rated Nick Woltemade after agreeing £65m fee
Newcastle look set to secure a striker, at last, after agreeing a £65m fee with Stuttgart for Nick Woltemade.
The North East side have put in bids for five strikers this summer with all of them rejected.
Some of those players, such as Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, joined their Premier League rivals while others remained at their current clubs.
Woltemade will discuss personal terms with Newcastle today and has been released for Stuttgart’s training and media duties to finalise his move and complete a medical.
If he joins them, Newcastle will have broken their club record for a player which is currently the £62m paid for out of favour forward Alexander Isak.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the summer transfer window.
There are plenty of stories to be cracking on with from overnight so let’s get straight into it, starting with...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments