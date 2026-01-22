Transfer news live: Man United and Aston Villa battle for ex-Chelsea midfielder
All the latest news, gossip and rumours from the January transfer window
The January transfer window is heating up as clubs across Europe look to make final additions ahead of the business end of the season.
While Manchester City look to have completed their business for the month with the signings of Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi, Liverpool continue their hunt for a centre-back, with the Reds linked to Spurs star Micky Van de Ven. Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck are also said to be under consideration at Anfield.
Their Premier League rivals will also look to strengthen this month with the battle for Champions League football set to intensify, with Chelsea having opened talks to sign star Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet. But could a former Chelsea midfielder be on his way back to the Premier League? Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a number of clubs, including Manchester United, as the club target several midfielders to bolster the squad available to interim boss Michael Carrick.
Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal will likely focus on outgoings for the rest of this month, with Mikel Arteta seemingly happy with his squad for now and star youth talent Ethan Nwaneri on his way to seal a loan deal at Marseille.
The transfer miscalculation that saw Liverpool lose Marc Guehi to Man City
Crystal Palace have already lost their club captain in this window, of course. Richard Jolly explains how Marc Guehi has ended up at Manchester City rather than Liverpool.
Jean-Philippe Mateta nears Crystal Palace exit
According to widespread reports yesterday, Jean-Philippe Mateta has informed Crystal Palace of his desire to leave the club this January. Oliver Glasner admitted last week that offers would be considered for the French striker - although the manager’s future appears somewhat uncertain, too....
Tottenham target another West Ham winger
Tottenham lured Mohammed Kudus across London from West Ham in the summer, and the Daily Mail believe that Spurs could now test their rivals’ resolve to keep Crysencio Summerville, who has been in good recent form. Thomas Frank is eyeing a new wide forward after letting Brennan Johnson leave.
Aston Villa target striker swoop
Aston Villa have also been linked with a new striker in Youssef En-Nesyri, who has been connected with Everton, too. Fabrizio Romano suggests that the Morocco striker, currently with Fenerbahce, will decide his future soon.
Man United and Villa eye Loftus-Cheek swoop
Manchester United will contend with Aston Villa for former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Talk Sport reports that the AC Milan midfielder is under consideration for a return to the Premier League.
And while Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old, to replace the injured Boubacar Kamara, United are also monitoring the situation.
