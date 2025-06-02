Breaking News - Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid early

The summer transfer window has opened with a shortened window from 1 June and 10 June opening up for the Club World Cup.

Man City and Chelsea will represent the Premier League, while Liverpool look busy already having made a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz after wrapping up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield after triggered his £29.5m release clause.

It comes as Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup, with a £10m fee agreed with Real Madrid. While Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, though Matheus Cunha boosts hopes having triggered his £62.5m release clause after a fine season for Wolves £60m, but captain Bruno Fernandes could leave.

Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below: