Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool close in on Florian Wirtz and Chelsea in talks over £50m winger
The summer transfer window has opened with a shortened window from 1 June and 10 June opening up for the Club World Cup.
Man City and Chelsea will represent the Premier League, while Liverpool look busy already having made a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz after wrapping up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield after triggered his £29.5m release clause.
It comes as Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup, with a £10m fee agreed with Real Madrid. While Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, though Matheus Cunha boosts hopes having triggered his £62.5m release clause after a fine season for Wolves £60m, but captain Bruno Fernandes could leave.
Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.
Bruno Fernandes still considering Saudi move
Bruno Fernandes is still deciding his future as Al Hilal chase his signature.
The Manchester United captain is understood to be giving serious consideration to leaving Old Trafford for a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia – although his family are reported to be reluctant to move.
Man City in talks over signing Rayan Cherki
Man City are in talks with Lyon over deal worth around £30m for 21-year-old winger Rayan Cherki.
The Frenchman signed a contract extension with Lyon last autumn but is now expected to switch to the Etihad Stadium.
Leverkusen to sign Flekken from Brentford
Mark Flekken is set for a £10m transfer from Brentford to Bayern Leverkusen.
Leverkusen had an initial bid for the Dutch goalkeeper knocked back last week but have now come to an agreement with the Premier League side, and Flekken will link up with former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in Germany.
Brentford want Caoimhin Kelleher as new No. 1
Brentford never waste time in the transfer market and they will be quick to replace Flekken, ideally with Liverpool No 2 Caoimhin Kelleher, who is thought to be valued at around £20m by the new champions.
The club have a good relationship with Liverpool, having bought Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho from Anfield last season.
Liverpool ready £40m bid for Milos Kerkez
Liverpool could follow up initial interest in Bournemouth's Hungary left-back Milos Kerkez with an offer this week.
GiveMeSport reports that an offer of £40m for the 21-year-old could be tabled in the coming days.
Kerkez has already agreed to join Arne Slot’s side, adds the report, after an impressive season with the Cherries.
Liverpool submit club record bid for Florian Wirtz
Liverpool may have won the Premier League at a canter but Arne Slot’s side look to be among the heavy early investors this summer - a mahoosive bid for Florian Wirtz has been submitted, with the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker keen on a switch to Anfield.
Arsenal learn Benjamin Sesko price
Arsenal will have to pay an initial £75m to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, Mail Sport reports.
This comes after it was reported the Gunners had opened talks over a move for the highly-rated striker, who is thought to be interested in a possible switch to London.
Man United agree Matheus Cunha transfer with contract length set
Manchester United have agreed to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m.
The forward will put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with United possessing the option to extend his deal until 2031, after agreeing personal terms.
The transfer will be officially completed when Cunha returns from international duty with Brazil and subject to a visa, which is expected to be a formality.
United triggered Cunha’s release clause at Molineux last week and will pay the fee in instalments over the next two years.
Cunha will become United’s third buy in Ruben Amorim’s reign, after Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu, and much the biggest.
Chelsea are in talks to buy Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens
Chelsea are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.
The Blues are targeting another wide player, with doubts over the future of Jadon Sancho, who could return to Manchester United with the Blues paying £5m in compensation to avoid paying the £25m obligation to buy.
And the Telegraph say Chelsea could make a £50m move for Gittens, with a release clause in and around that figure.
Gittens has shone for the Bundesliga giants since joining in 2020, with the Under-21 international the youngest English player to score in the Champions League – aged 20 and 75 days – after his goal against Real Madrid.
