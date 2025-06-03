The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Man Utd open talks over Mbeumo deal as Liverpool’s Wirtz bid rejected
Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window
The summer transfer window is up and running with a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June enabling business to be done ahead of the Club World Cup.
Manchester City and Chelsea will represent the Premier League at the tournament, but it is champions Liverpool who look busy already having made a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz after wrapping up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.
It comes as Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup, with a £10m fee agreed to get him out of his contract a month early. Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, though Matheus Cunha will sign from Wolves for £62.5m, and Bryan Mbeumo now appears to be on their list of targets with the Brentford forward seemingly keen on a switch. However, captain Bruno Fernandes could leave with Saudi Pro League clubs circling.
Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.
Latest Liverpool bid for Wirtz rebuffed
Liverpool continue to pursue a deal to sign Florian Wirtz after their £109m bid was rebuffed by Bayer Leverkusen.
A firm offer was made on Friday but the Bundesliga side are holding out for a fee closer to £125m and talks are continuing.
Reports in Germany have suggested Leverkusen would be interested in signing a Liverpool player - midfielder Harvey Elliott and defender Jarell Quansah have both been mentioned - to offset the difference in valuation.
However, the Premier League champions have not held any discussions about any makeweights to help the deal over the line.
Man United transfer guide: Pedro Goncalves and top targets for Ruben Amorim’s rebuild
All of Manchester United’s potential incomings and outgoings are rounded up in Lawrence Ostlere’s rather handy potted guide to the Old Trafford club’s summer - a period that could be crucial with such strides needed to be made in Ruben Amorim’s second season.
Rasmus Hojlund on his way out?
While Bryan Mbeumo can operate centrally, it may be that Manchester United are still on the hunt for a focal point up front with neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee really seizing their chances under Ruben Amorim so far. La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy has beaten Champions League finalists Inter Milan eyeing Hojlund on loan.
Bruno Fernandes decision made!
Manchester United appear to be holding on to Bruno Fernandes, in good news for Ruben Amorim - for now. The Portuguese midfielder had been mulling a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal, but Fabrizio Romano reports that the club captain has rejected their proposal as he wishes to stay in Europe. Could that mean a move elsewhere, though?
Manchester United open talks over Bryan Mbeumo deal
Manchester United appear to be active players in the early market despite missing out on European football next season. A deal for Matheus Cunha has already been agreed with Wolves and now it appears that another Premier League forward is being targeted following a standout campaign - The Athletic report that Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is keen on a move to Old Trafford with talks underway between the two clubs.
Club World Cup, Saudi money, PSR and No 9s: The factors driving the summer transfer market
It’s already been a relatively frenzied start to the summer window, with some of Europe’s top talents seemingly on the move. Miguel Delaney explores the factors that are driving clubs into action...
Five factors driving a transfer market frenzy this summer
Transfer window live
A very good morning and welcome to The Independent’s continued live coverage of the summer transfer window, open briefly ahead of the Club World Cup with teams right around the world busy trying to get business done. We’ll have all the latest as the rumour mill churns and deals are concluded.
Estupinan to Man United?
Manchester United’s rumoured interest in Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan makes sense, given the way he plays could fit a wing-back role in Ruben Amorim’s system. But the 27-year-old’s availability issues might ring some alarm bells at Old Trafford, after missing chunks of the past two seasons with injury.
Chelsea set to announce Delap signing
Liam Delap will be a Chelsea player next season, signing a six-year deal. That almost counts as a short contract at Stamford Bridge.
Griezmann signs Atleti extension
Antoine Griezmann has committed himself to Atletico Madrid until 2027:
