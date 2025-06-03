Opta Profile: Emiliano Martínez - Manchester United's Onana replacement?

The summer transfer window is up and running with a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June enabling business to be done ahead of the Club World Cup.

Manchester City and Chelsea will represent the Premier League at the tournament, but it is champions Liverpool who look busy already having made a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz after wrapping up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.

It comes as Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup, with a £10m fee agreed to get him out of his contract a month early. Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, though Matheus Cunha will sign from Wolves for £62.5m, and Bryan Mbeumo now appears to be on their list of targets with the Brentford forward seemingly keen on a switch. However, captain Bruno Fernandes could leave with Saudi Pro League clubs circling.

Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.

