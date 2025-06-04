The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Mbeumo’s huge Man United demand, Wirtz hits out at Liverpool claims, Zubimendi to Arsenal update
Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window
The summer transfer window is up and running with a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June enabling business to be done ahead of the Club World Cup.
Manchester City and Chelsea will represent the Premier League at the tournament, but it is champions Liverpool who are busy already having seen a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz reportedly rebuffed, watching goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher leave for Brentford and wrapping up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, though Matheus Cunha will sign from Wolves for £62.5m, and Bryan Mbeumo is edging closer to joining with the Brentford forward seemingly keen on a switch despite huge wage demands. Captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.
Arsenal, meanwhile, may have hit a snag in their attempted addition of Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.
Bryan Mbeumo reveals huge wage demands for Man United
As reported yesterday, Bryan Mbeumo is keen on a move to Manchester United and talks are underway between the two clubs.
Brentford want at least £60m for the 25-year-old forward, who has one year left on his contract although Brentford have an option for a further season.
Now The Times have revealed Mbeumo’s wage demands, with £250k per week the staggering amount he is said to be desiring.
That would be five times his current £50k p/w salary with the Bees and although United are looking to offload two of their higher earners, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who are both on about £300,000 a week, this would be a significant addition.
Mbeumo has scored 29 goals and produced 14 assists in the Premier League over the past two seasons, while his versatility in terms of playing on the right or through the middle is seen as a bonus.
Martin Zubimendi throws Arsenal move into doubt
A curveball that Arsenal could definitely have done without. Martin Zubimendi has thrown doubt on to his move to the Gunners.
The Real Sociedad midfielder was thought to be a sure thing, with a deal being agreed and only the formalities of a medical to be completed but he has no refused to rule out the possibility of staying at Sociedad.
The 26-year-old had a €60 million (£50.5m) release clause that has supposedly been met but in an interview with Radio Nacional de Espana, Zubimendi said his future is undecided.
“Of course there are options, but it’s true that it seems like it’s going to be a different, long summer, and I don’t know how it will end,” Zubimendi said.
“I don’t think thinking about it right now is my priority. I’m here with the national team, which I think is already quite demanding, and if I have to say something, then I will.”
After reports emerged claiming that Zubimendi was undergoing a medical with Arsenal, the midfielder uploaded a picture from a beach in San Sebastian on his Instagram account.
“It’s an example of what surrounds football,” Zubimendi added. “Many times I wake up in the morning and read things that I didn’t know I had done. That was a clear example.”
Bruno Fernandes reveals reasons behind decision to remain at Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he rejected a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal to stay at Manchester United.
The United captain said he wants to carry on playing in the major competitions and said that manager Ruben Amorim kept asking him to remain at Old Trafford.
And Fernandes, who could reportedly could have quadrupled his wages, said his wife and Amorim persuaded him to stay as he preferred to carry on competing for trophies in Europe.
