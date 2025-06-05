The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Man United’s Mbeumo offer falls short, Arsenal’s Zubimendi pursuit stumbles, Wirtz talks Liverpool
Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window
The transfer window is open for a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup.
Manchester United have began their needed rebuild after a disastrous season, and have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo their next target. An initial bid of £45m plus add ons was below the Bees’ valuation but the club’s are still at the negotiating table. Captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.
Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.
Arsenal, meanwhile, may have hit a snag in their attempted addition of Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Chelsea complete signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich
Chelsea have signed striker Liam Delap from Ipswich on a deal until until 2031 after triggering his £30m release clause.
An agreement was reached between the clubs last week for the England under-21 international, who becomes the Blues’ first summer signing and can join immediately due to FIFA’s 10-day June transfer window.
That will enable him to take part in the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States, though if he travels with the team it will means he will miss the European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia.
Chelsea complete signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich
Florian Wirtz hits out at Liverpool No 10 claim
A bit of a strange one in the Florian Wirtz saga now, with the German star taking to social media to hit out at claims he demanded the No 10 shirt at Liverpool.
As a reminder, Wirtz hasn’t even joined the Reds yet... Liverpool are said to be willing to pay a British record transfer fee to sign him but their £109m bid was rebuffed by Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend.
The Bundesliga side are holding out for a fee closer to £125m and talks are continuing.
Wirtz is keen on the move and some outlets were reporting that he wants the No 10 shirt on Merseyside. The problem is, Alexis Mac Allister already has that number.
However, the 22-year-old hasn’t taken kindly to those claims. He wrote on his Instagram story: “Who says I want the 10. I respect players. Don’t believe everything what’s written,” alongside a clown emoji.
Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo offer falls short
Having gotten their move for Matheus Cunha over the line quickly and efficiently, Manchester United have set their sights on Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.
The club have approached Brentford over a deal and have submitted a bid of £45m plus potentially £10m worth of add ons.
Though the London club have not yet officially rejected the offer it falls below their valuation of at least £60m for Mbeumo and the likelihood is that United will have to up their bid in the next round of negotiations.
Both clubs remain at the table and Mbeumo is keen on the move.
Martin Zubimendi throws Arsenal move into doubt
Martin Zubimendi has thrown doubt on to his move to the Gunners.
A deal was agreed for the midfielder and only the formalities of a medical were to be completed but he has not refused to rule out the possibility of staying at Sociedad.
The 26-year-old had a €60m (£50.5m) release clause that has supposedly been met but in an interview with Radio Nacional de Espana, Zubimendi said his future is undecided.
“Of course there are options, but it’s true that it seems like it’s going to be a different, long summer, and I don’t know how it will end,” Zubimendi said.
“I don’t think thinking about it right now is my priority. I’m here with the national team, which I think is already quite demanding, and if I have to say something, then I will.”
“It’s an example of what surrounds football,” Zubimendi added. “Many times I wake up in the morning and read things that I didn’t know I had done. That was a clear example.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments