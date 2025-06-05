Transfer news live: Man United’s Mbeumo offer falls short, Arsenal’s Zubimendi pursuit stumbles, Wirtz talks Liverpool

'We would like Martin to stay' - Real Sociedad president Aperribay on Zubimendi's future

The transfer window is open for a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup.

Manchester United have began their needed rebuild after a disastrous season, and have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo their next target. An initial bid of £45m plus add ons was below the Bees’ valuation but the club’s are still at the negotiating table. Captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.

Arsenal, meanwhile, may have hit a snag in their attempted addition of Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below: