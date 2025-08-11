The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Liverpool dealt Isak blow, Man Utd target goalkeeper, Eze to Arsenal latest
One week to go until the start of the new Premier League season and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings ahead of their campaigns beginning.
Liverpool are still pursuing Alexander Isak having sold Darwin Nunez to Al Hilal for £46.3m, which should open up funds for a bid but Newcastle have, so far, been resolute in their desire to keep the Swedish striker. The Magpies do not wish to sell, even if Eddie Howe has admitted it is tricky to see a route back for the exiled forward.
Manchester United, meanhwhile, unveiled their new signing Benjamin Sesko to supporters at Old Trafford on Saturday after completing their front line overhaul this summer with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha set to feature in a new-look front three for Ruben Amorim. The club are now turning their attention to other signings with Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma both of interest.
Arsenal are also preparing to bolster their own forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and an official offer could soon go in though Palace’s Community Shield win over Liverpool may now make a deal harder to negotiate.
Tottenham in talks for Savinho
The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Tottenham are in talks with Manchester City over a deal for creative midfielder Savinho.
The numbers being throw around are €50m (£43.3m) though City do not actively wish to sell.
It would be a shock for Savinho to leave but the player is said to be open to a move and Pep Guardiola is happy to offload players who no longer strive to be part of City’s project - Cole Palmer being the prime example.
Chelsea in talks over Alejandro Garnacho
Alejandro Garnacho is still yet to leave Manchester United thought the club are likely to push on with talks over his potential exit.
Garnacho himself appears ready to depart the club after publicly expressing frustration over his usage at the end of last season.
Chelsea, The Athletic say, are continuing their talks over possibly extracting the Argentinian winger from Old Trafford.
United are said to want £50m for the winger with the Blues valuing him at £30m so the clubs are quite a way apart in negotiation stances.
Liverpool targeting Marc Guehi?
Liverpool’s summer spending appears to be far from finished.
The Daily Mail believe that they had more talks with Crystal Palace on Sunday as the two sides met in the Community Shield.
Defender Marc Guehi a player of interest to the Premier League and is out of contract with the Eagles next summer.
Newcastle are also interested in Guehi but Palace will be reluctant to let sort a consistent player go for cheap.
Sunderland sign Arthur Masuaku
Here’s a name West Ham fans will be familiar with - Sunderland have sealed the signing of left-back Arthur Masuaku from Besiktas.
They bring the Frenchman back to the Premier League after six seasons in east London earlier in his career.
Jack Grealish to Everton on loan?
Another tricky attacker who could well be on the move is Jack Grealish, down the pecking order at Manchester City.
According to The Times, Everton remain in discussions with his current club over a possible loan move for the England international with David Moyes still targeting several signings before the transfer window closes.
Grealish’s wages seem to be the major stumbling block with the Toffees not wanting to fork out the rumoured £300,000 per week though they are willing to cover the ‘majority’ of that.
Arsenal maintain hunt for Eberechi Eze
Arsenal are still interested in one of Crystal Palace’s best and brightest players.
Eberechi Eze has long been linked with a move from south to north London and a bid could go in over the next few days, reports suggest.
Eze holds a £60m release clause in his contract, which is rumoured to expire later this week, and Palace would not accept any other below that number.
Thye may even want more now that they’ve added the Community Shield to the FA Cup in their trophy cabinet as manager Oliver Glasner targets more silverware success for the club.
It will be a tough negotiation for Arsenal, especially if they want to sign Eze before this weekend’s opening Premier League fixture.
Eddie Howe admits he won’t have final say on Alexander Isak future at Newcastle
Eddie Howe has admitted he will not have the final say over striker Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle.
The 25-year-old Sweden international is currently training by himself after taking no part in the club’s Sela Cup fixtures against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid this weekend, having missed the Magpies’ trip to Singapore and South Korea amid Liverpool’s ongoing interest in him.
Liverpool dealt blow in Alexander Isak chase
Liverpool are still chasing Alexander Isak, but Newcastle’s position is increasingly clear - and strong.
The Telegraph report that the striker has been informed that he will not be sold this summer, a blow both for the Anfield club and Isak, who has made his desire to leave clear.
Eddie Howe was aksed on Saturday if he was aware that the club’s hierarchy had told Isak he would not be sold and he replied: "No, that’s not something I'm aware of.
“I’m not party to all discussions, but I have no knowledge of that."
Manchester United target Donnarumma
Now that they have revamped their forward line Man Utd hope to secure an improvement on Andre Onana in goal.
PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma now looks likely to leave this summer, after contract negotiations did not go well and the door is open for a shock move to Manchester United.
The 26-year-old has just a year remaining on his contract and United are among the clubs keen on signing him.
However, having spent near £200m already they are likely to need outgoings to fund any further signings.
