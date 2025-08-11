Transfer news live: Liverpool dealt Isak blow, Man Utd target goalkeeper, Eze to Arsenal latest

'Everything in play' over Isak future - Howe

One week to go until the start of the new Premier League season and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings ahead of their campaigns beginning.

Liverpool are still pursuing Alexander Isak having sold Darwin Nunez to Al Hilal for £46.3m, which should open up funds for a bid but Newcastle have, so far, been resolute in their desire to keep the Swedish striker. The Magpies do not wish to sell, even if Eddie Howe has admitted it is tricky to see a route back for the exiled forward.

Manchester United, meanhwhile, unveiled their new signing Benjamin Sesko to supporters at Old Trafford on Saturday after completing their front line overhaul this summer with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha set to feature in a new-look front three for Ruben Amorim. The club are now turning their attention to other signings with Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma both of interest.

Arsenal are also preparing to bolster their own forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and an official offer could soon go in though Palace’s Community Shield win over Liverpool may now make a deal harder to negotiate.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: