Transfer news live: Liverpool agree striker fee, Sesko to Man Utd update, Arsenal plot Eze bid
Liverpool have agreed to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for £46.3m which should open up funds to purchase Alexander Isak if they are willing to match Newcastle’s valuation. Nunez will now undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Saudi Pro League.
Arsenal are preparing to bolster their forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and the Gunners are on the verge of submitting an official.
Benjamin Sesko wants to move to Manchester United despite RB Leipzig accepting an offer from Newcastle for the 22-year-old striker. The Premier League clubs are battling to sign a No.9 but the Old Trafford hierarchy are confident they can secure Sesko’s signature despite a lack of Champions League football.
Newcastle also have issues with Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid interest pursuit from Liverpool but the Magpies want a huge fee, having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid of £110m.
Elsewhere, Ruben Dias is close to agreeing a new contract with Manchester City while Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer.
Arsenal duo set for exit door?
Jakub Kiwior and Fabio Vieira could be set to leave Arsenal this summer, with reports linking them both to moves away from the Emirates.
Kiwior is pushing to play more with Porto thought to be interested, though Arsenal rejected an offer from an unnamed club last month according to Fabrizio Romano.
And Vieira - who spent last season on loan at Porto – has been the subject of an approach from German side Stuttgart, who want to sign him on a permanent deal, according to David Ornstein.
It is though that both players could command fees in the region of £26m.
The complicated character of ‘Mr Marinakis’ poses one Nottingham Forest question
Rarely do footballers cite their club’s owner as the key reason behind a major career decision. The script often reads something about managers, teammates, fans or wider ambition - but not about the typically-silent powerbroker, their over-arching employer.
Like church and state, shareholders and players often don’t cross streams, which is why their praises aren’t usually sung by the names on the back of the shirts they sell. Yet when Morgan Gibbs-White addressed the world after penning a shock contract extension at Nottingham Forest, the imposing influence of ownership was present for everyone to see.
Forest’s star man didn’t simply pledge his future to the club. He pledged it to Evangelos Marinakis.
Al Hilal reach agreement in principle for Nunez
David Ornstein reports that Al Hilal have reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool for a deal for Darwin Nunez, worth €53m (£46m) plus add-ons.
The Liverpool striker is “indicating willingness to accept” the deal, with “steps needed to finalise”.
Hojlund priced at £30m
Manchester United are prepared to sell Rasmus Hojlund for £30m this summer says The Times.
The 22-year-old Dane is prepared to fight for his place though and when asked if a move away from Old Trafford was on the cards he replied: “Nothing so far.
"I think the most important (thing) for me is just to keep working hard and stay focused and then obviously we’ll see what happens.
"I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens."
AC Milan are the latest club who are said to be interested in the striker, though they would prefer an initial loan with an obligation to buy.
Liverpool agree Nunez sale
Liverpool have reached an agreement with Al Hilal for the sale of Darwin Nunez, reports Sky.
It is understood that the Saudi Pro League club are set to pay a fixed fee of £46.2m plus add-ons that could take the deal to over £56m.
Sky in Italy are reporting that Al Hilal have accepted Nunez's wage demands, though it is understood that Liverpool are yet to be informed that Nunez has given his blessing for the move.
Leicester agree fee for Ndidi transfer
Leicester City have agreed a fee worth around £8.5m with Besiktas for Wilfred Ndidi, according to Sky.
Ndidi has attracted interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and Europe after his buy-out clause reduced following Leicester's relegation, but plans are now in place for Ndidi to fly to Istanbul in the next 24 hours to undergo a medical.
Dortmund still want Sancho deal
Borussia Dortmund are still pushing to do a deal for Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho, according to Sky.
Though there has been no formal contact with Man Utd, Dortmund are believed to have “been getting information on the conditions” of a deal, with Utd preferring a permanent deal.
Sky’s information adds that his valuation is likely to be less than the £25m obligation price Chelsea had, with Juventus and Saudi Pro-League clubs having also shown their interest.
Premier League clubs interested in Sterling
Raheem Sterling is believed to have caught the interest of Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham, according to the Daily Mail.
The former England international is virtually guaranteed to make the move away from Chelsea this summer.
Newcastle to compete for Guehi?
Newcastle United are considering returning to a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to the Times.
Guehi has been a target for Liverpool this summer but was the subject of a large bid from Newcastle last summer, and recent reports suggest that the Reds may not return with another bid, instead targeting young talent from around Europe.
This year, it is thought that the Magpies value Guehi at £40m, though Palace’s valuation is more like £50m.
Man United and Newcastle submit contrasting offers for Benjamin Sesko as transfer battle heats up
Manchester United have submitted a first offer worth up to €85m for Benjamin Sesko as they battle with Newcastle for the RB Leipzig striker.
Earlier on Monday, Newcastle submitted their second offer for Sesko, worth €80m plus a further €10m in potential add-ons, in the hope of getting a deal over the line after seeing their first bid rejected. Newcastle want to secure a replacement striker for manager Eddie Howe as Liverpool pursue Alexander Isak, his top goalscorer last season.
