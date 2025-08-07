Transfer news live: Liverpool agree striker fee, Sesko to Man Utd update, Arsenal plot Eze bid

Cody Gakpo says that Liverpool are hungry for more silverware

Liverpool have agreed to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for £46.3m which should open up funds to purchase Alexander Isak if they are willing to match Newcastle’s valuation. Nunez will now undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Arsenal are preparing to bolster their forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and the Gunners are on the verge of submitting an official.

Benjamin Sesko wants to move to Manchester United despite RB Leipzig accepting an offer from Newcastle for the 22-year-old striker. The Premier League clubs are battling to sign a No.9 but the Old Trafford hierarchy are confident they can secure Sesko’s signature despite a lack of Champions League football.

Newcastle also have issues with Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid interest pursuit from Liverpool but the Magpies want a huge fee, having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid of £110m.

Elsewhere, Ruben Dias is close to agreeing a new contract with Manchester City while Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer.

