Benajmin Sesko is set to choose Manchester United over Newcastle, according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning, with the Old Trafford hierarchy confident that the highly rated RB Leipzig striker wants to join Ruben Amorim’s project despite the lack of Champions League football.

Newcastle United are themselves desperate for a new striker amid interest in Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid ongoing interest from Liverpool but Newcastle are holding out for a massive fee, having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid. Manager Eddie Howe admitted the situation is “far from ideal”.

Newcastle have made a second bid for Leipzig’s Sesko, after their first was deemed not good enough by the German side. But Manchester United, who are hopeful of securing a No 9 of their own, have one-upped them with another big-money offer as the two clubs will battle it out over the closing days of the window.

Elsewhere, Ruben Dias on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Manchester City, Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer, while Arsenal are aiming to bolster their forward line by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m which is the amount of Eze’s release clause but the Gunners are running out of time to trigger it.

