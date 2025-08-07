Transfer news live: Arsenal’s Eze bid, Man Utd close on Sesko, Liverpool given boost for Isak move

'We know the next step' - Arteta on Arsenal's Premier League title hunt

Arsenal are preparing to bolster their forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and the Gunners are on the verge of submitting an official.

Benjamin Sesko wants to move to Manchester United despite RB Leipzig accepting an offer from Newcastle for the 22-year-old striker. The Premier League clubs are battling to sign a No.9 but the Old Trafford hierarchy are confident they can secure Sesko’s signature despite a lack of Champions League football.

Newcastle also have issues with Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid interest pursuit from Liverpool but the Magpies want a huge fee, having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid of £110m.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have agreed to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal which should open up funds to purchase Isak if they are willing to match Newcastle’s valuation and Ruben Dias is close to agreeing a new contract with Manchester City while Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: