Transfer news live: Arsenal’s Eze bid, Man Utd close on Sesko, Liverpool given boost for Isak move

Arsenal are preparing to bolster their forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and the Gunners are on the verge of submitting an official.
Benjamin Sesko wants to move to Manchester United despite RB Leipzig accepting an offer from Newcastle for the 22-year-old striker. The Premier League clubs are battling to sign a No.9 but the Old Trafford hierarchy are confident they can secure Sesko’s signature despite a lack of Champions League football.
Newcastle also have issues with Alexander Isak. The 25-year-old has been trying to force a move away from the club amid interest pursuit from Liverpool but the Magpies want a huge fee, having rejected Liverpool‘s first bid of £110m.
Elsewhere, Liverpool have agreed to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal which should open up funds to purchase Isak if they are willing to match Newcastle’s valuation and Ruben Dias is close to agreeing a new contract with Manchester City while Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer.
Alexander Isak forced to train alone at Newcastle amid Liverpool transfer links
Newcastle striker Alexander Isak was told he must train away from the Newcastle squad as uncertainty over his future continues.
The 25-year-old Sweden international was told to report for training on Wednesday but only after the rest of the squad had left.
Isak did not travel with his team-mates on their pre-season trip to Singapore and South Korea, ostensibly because of a minor thigh injury, after Liverpool, who subsequently tabled a £110m bid for him, let it be known they remained interested in acquiring his services.
Man Utd expecting Garnacho offers
Manchester United are expecting formal offers for Alejandro Garnacho later in the window, reports Sky.
Garnacho is a known target for Chelsea, who reportedly value him at around £30m.
Ruben Amorim said over the weekend that "it's clear Garnacho wants a different thing with a different leadership”, and it is likely that the Blues attempt to sign both Garnacho and Xavi Simons before the end of the window.
Man Utd's Sesko talks 'advancing'
Manchester United are indeed “closing in on [a] deal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig” reports The Athletic’s David Ornstein.
The German club have accepted the previous bid from Newcastle but the striker wants to join Man Utd, and while there is no club-to-club agreement yet, “talks [are] advancing towards [a] conclusion”.
Arsenal set to bid for Eze?
Arsenal could make their first formal bid for Ebere Eze later this month as they wait for the proposed transfer of Fabio Vieira to Stuttgart.
The Gunners have targeted Eze all summer but rumours persist that Crystal Palace will insist that Arsenal pay the England international’s full release clause, which is around £68m.
The clause is set to expire around 16 August, though Palace could decide to remain firm in their valuation of the player.
Sesko picks Manchester over Newcastle
Manchester United believe that Benjamin Sesko has chosen to join them over Newcastle after they submitted an official bid for the striker.
Sesko has been the subject of interest from Newcastle – who made their own bid ahead of United – and both clubs are waiting for the Slovenian’s final decision.
But Man Utd believe that the 22-year-old only wants to join them and that they can get a deal over the line.
Liverpool handed boost for Isak move
Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal, are closing in on a deal for Darwin Nunez after securing a verbal agreement with Liverpool, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Italian says that the “club to club agreement is done”, with the Saudi club in talks with the Liverpool striker over personal terms.
Should this move get over the line it would open up funds for the Reds to pursue Alexander Isak further and up their initial bid of £110m and get closer to Newcastle’s valuation of £150m.
Lots of moving parts but a boost for Liverpool in their pursuit of Isak.
Dortmund targeting up to four Chelsea stars
Borussia Dortmund are targeting four pf Chelsea’s wantaway players, according to reports in France.
The German club are close to agreeing a move for midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka – who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Signal Iduna Park – in a deal that would be worth around £22m.
And they are also said to be interested in Tyrique George, Axel Disasi and Renato Veiga, with talks ongoing between the two clubs.
Darwin Nunez on verge of Liverpool exit as striker faces decision
Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal for an initial £46.2m.
However, they are waiting to see if the striker will agree to leave Anfield after a three-season spell.
Nunez also attracted interest from AC Milan but there were doubts if the Serie A side could meet Liverpool’s asking price, whereas Al-Hilal are willing to pay a fee that could rise to £56.6m, including add-ons.
More from senior football writer Richard Jolly:
Everton approach Man City about signing Jack Grealish on season-long loan deal
Everton have approached Manchester City about the possibility of taking Jack Grealish on loan for the season.
Grealish, 29, was stuck on the fringes of City’s squad last season and his prospects look no brighter after a summer in which the talented 21-year-old French midfielder Rayan Cherki joined Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Guardiola left Grealish out of his selection for the recent Club World Cup after coming to a mutual agreement with the winger that he needed a break.
