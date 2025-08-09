Transfer news live: Liverpool get Isak boost, Newcastle open striker talks, Sesko to Man Utd latest
A fresh twist in the future of Alexander Isak as he attempts to force a move to Liverpool, with Newcastle opening talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani which could open the door to the Swede’s exit.
Liverpool have agreed to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for £46.3m which should open up funds to purchase Isak if they are willing to match Newcastle’s £150m valuation. They have already seen a £110m bid rejected and will hope the sale of Nunez, who will undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Saudi Pro League, takes them a step closer to signing Isak.
Arsenal are preparing to bolster their forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and the Gunners are on the verge of submitting an official offer having also rejected a swap deal which have seen them sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and send William Saliba the other way.
Elsewhere, Manchester United are on the verge of signing Benjamin Sesko who will undergo a medical after the club beat off competition from Newcastle for the Slovenian striker. Ruben Dias is close to agreeing a new contract with Manchester City while Nicolas Jackson is set to leave Chelsea this summer.
Arsenal reject Rodrygo swap deal?
Tin foil hat, pinch of salt, open mind time.
Arsenal are rumoured to have rejected an approach from Real Madrid to swap defender William Saliba for out-of-favour Rodrygo.
The Madrid forward is on the market this summer with plenty of clubs, Arsenal and Liverpool included, being linked to signing him.
A report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central, as relayed by FourFourTwo, claims that Real have put forward a scenario in which Rodrygo signs for Arsenal and Saliba travels the other way.
It is plausible, but more so is Arsenal’s refusal to go along with it as Saliba is a crucial part of their defensive line alongside Gabriel.
The Gunners have also strengthened their forward line this summer and are less in need of Rodrygo’s services.
Chalk this one down to highly unlikely to happen.
Newcastle target Kolo Muani
Sky in Germany’s Florian Plettenberg says that Newcastle have added Randal Kolo Muani to their shortlist of trikers after their move for Benjamin Sesko fell through.
Kolo Muani is contracted to PSG until 2028 but the 26-year-old is highly rated and could be the perfect replacement should Alexander Isak leave.
Work will need to be done before this transfer even gets moving with Newcastle needing to consider a formal approach and the cost of the fee.
Arsenal set to bid for Eze?
Arsenal could make their first formal bid for Ebere Eze later this month as they wait for the proposed transfer of Fabio Vieira to Stuttgart.
The Gunners have targeted Eze all summer but rumours persist that Crystal Palace will insist that Arsenal pay the England international’s full release clause, which is around £68m.
The clause is set to expire around 16 August, though Palace could decide to remain firm in their valuation of the player.
Liverpool handed boost for Isak move
Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal, are closing in on a deal for Darwin Nunez after securing a verbal agreement with Liverpool, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Italian says that the “club to club agreement is done”, with the Saudi club in talks with the Liverpool striker over personal terms.
Should this move get over the line it would open up funds for the Reds to pursue Alexander Isak further and up their initial bid of £110m and get closer to Newcastle’s valuation of £150m.
Lots of moving parts but a boost for Liverpool in their pursuit of Isak.
Benjamin Sesko's Man Utd medical
Manchester United are working quickly with the new season approaching fast.
On Thursday 7 August they agreed a £74m deal with RB Leipzig to sign 22-year-old forward Benjamin Sesko.
It was expected that the striker would fly to Manchester on Thursday evening and will undergo a medical on Friday ahead of his move to Old Trafford.
Sesko has signed a five-year contract and as part of the deal United will play a friendly against Leipzig, which is still to be arranged.
Sesko scored 21 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season and has 39 goals in 87 appearances since joining the Bundesliga team.
Meanwhile, United’s move for Sesko will take their summer spending over £190m having also signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon.
