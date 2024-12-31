Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool and Arsenal in Marmoush race, Man Utd make Nuno Mendes offer, Delap to Chelsea
The winter window begins with sides at both ends of the Premier League table looking to strengthen as they battle for survival, European football and even the title
The winter transfer window begins on 1 January, with clubs across the continent eyeing deals as they look to strengthen in the hunt for titles, European football and survival.
As always, there’ll be plenty of eyes on the Premier League as the country’s top sides try and find value in an often difficult market, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all tipped to make signings.
There could be high-profile departures too, with Marcus Rashford reportedly looking for a way out of Manchester United while Trent Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate with other clubs with just six months remaining on his current Liverpool deal.
And across the rest of the league, teams will juggle PSR regulations and tight budgets as they look to find cut-price deals to help their bids for a successful end to the 2024/25 season.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals below:
Enzo Maresca on rumoured Chelsea target Liam Delap
Enzo Maresca got a closer look at the quality of Liam Delap after Ipswich stunned Chelsea on Monday night.
The Town forward was a nuisance throughout the contest at Portman Road, earning and scoring a penalty before setting up Omari Hutchinson in the 2-0 win, with the Italian coach praising the former Man City starlet beforehand after speculation linking the Blues with a move to bolster their options in attack behind Nicolas Jackson.
"Liam is a fantastic player, and also for his age," said Maresca. "I think we spent one year together and he scored [about] 22 to 24 goals. He is a very good striker.
"England have many good players, many good strikers [but] he's working hard off the ball and on the ball, understands the game and can score goals. I think he can be an important player for England."
