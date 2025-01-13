✕ Close Arne Slot explains Trent Alexander-Arnold talks amid Real Madrid transfer interest

Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.

Liverpool and Arsenal are rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League, and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo appears to be in the Gunners’ sights after injury to Bukayo Saka. The window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar.

They could face a tussle with Liverpool for the Napoli and Georgia winger as Arne Slot seeks the final piece of what looks a title-winning puzzle. Manchester City’s campaign, by contrast, is in need of reviving, and the Premier League champions are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and 17-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis this month as they begin their rebuild. Kyle Walker could be on his way out of the club, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below: