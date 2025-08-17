Transfer news live: Spurs near Eze breakthrough in blow for Arsenal, Man United latest
Tottenham are hoping to pull off a £55m deal for Eberechi Eze after taking the lead over Arsenal in the race to sign the Crystal Palace winger.
Eze is reportedly likely to miss Palace’s Premier League opener against Chelsea on Sunday as negotiations ramp up over his future, with Spurs keen to add to their squad after James Maddison’s injury and Son Heung Min’s departure. With a fortnight left of the summer transfer window, it is one of the biggest deals still left to be resolved.
Manchester United have spent big on new forwards and may rival Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma – although the Old Trafford club have ended their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. They will need to make some sales with Jadon Sancho being targeted by Besiktas and Roma, Antony wanted by Benfica and Chelsea interested in Alejandro Garnacho.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have signed teenage defender Giovanni Leoni as they hope to bolster their defence. The club also remain in talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi and the London side may want to cash in before his contract expires next summer. The Reds still hold an interest in Alexander Isak, who was absent from Newcastle’s opening weekend draw at Aston Villa on Saturday, but they will need to spend big money to secure him.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres set to duel
There will be plenty to watch at Old Trafford this afternoon, but one storyline feels likely to dominate as two new centre forwards go head-to-head. Ruben Amorim once had Viktor Gyokeres at his disposal, helping to turn the Swedish striker into the player he has now become, and will now hope that Benjamin Sesko proves a catalyst in his Manchester United rebuild. Richard Jolly considers the fortunes of the two forwards key to this season-opening clash.
Ruben Amorim’s past and present collide with Gyokeres vs Sesko battle
Arsenal forced to look elsewhere?
Arsenal, of course, had been heavily linked with Eberechi Eze earlier in the window, though it now seems likely that they will miss out to their north London rivals. Will they go in for an alternative target between now and the end of the window? With Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres already brought in, it may be that Mikel Arteta is happy to stand pat having bolstered his squad - the new signings could make Premier League debuts in the intriguing encounter with Manchester United this afternoon.
Crystal Palace line up possible Eberechi Eze replacement
Crystal Palace appear to be considering Bilal El Khannouss as a possible target to replace Eberechi Eze. The club have monitored the Leicester forward this summer and could now go in for him if they do sell Eze.
Crystal Palace set to make Eberechi Eze decision
The timing isn’t necessarily ideal for Crystal Palace, who open their Premier League season against Chelsea this afternoon. Will Oliver Glasner leave Eberechi Eze out of his squad? Or might the England international make a farewell appearance at Stamford Bridge?
Eberechi Eze deal latest
The Independent has been told negotiations were “difficult” on Saturday night despite Spurs getting closer to a deal for Eberechi Eze, though there is still an expectation that any issues can be overcome. Eze fancies the move, it appears, as he perhaps prepares to swap south London for north of the river.
Tottenham close in on Eberechi Eze deal
The big news last night was Tottenham's breakthrough in the pursuit of Eberechi Eze. A £55m move appears to be on the cards for the Crystal Palace forward.
