Transfer news live: Liverpool eye Guehi swap, Man Utd learn huge Baleba demand, Spurs boost in Arsenal battle for Eze
The new Premier League season starts tonight and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings.
Manchester United have spent big on new forwards and have their sights on PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. First they will need to make some sales with Jadon Sancho being targeted by Besiktas and Roma, Antony wanted by Benfica and Chelsea interested in Alejandro Garnacho.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have agreed a fee with teenage defender Giovanni Leoni as they hope to bolster their defence. The club also remain in talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi and the London side may want to cash in before his contract expires next summer. The Reds still hold an interest in Alexander Isak, who is trying to force a move away from Newcastle, but they will need to spend big money to secure him.
Elsewhere, Spurs are also preparing to boost their own forward line and want to sign Palace’s Eberechi Eze and face and battle with Arsenal for his services.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Liverpool to listen to offers for other squad members
The Daily Mail report that Liverpool will consider offers for those players on the fringes like Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak and Kostas Tsimikas - and could let Federico Chiesa leave, too, after just a single season at Anfield.
There has been interest in Elliott already and he seems the most likely to depart this summer.
Liverpool in talks for Guehi with options being explored
Liverpool remain in talks with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi as they look to add to their defensive line.
The Reds must decide whether to submit a bid for Guehi this summer or wait until his contract runs out at the end of the upcoming season before making a move for the defender.
The Daily Mail report that Crystal Palace want £45m for Guehi but, due to the expiring nature of his contract, a deal for around £35m may be possible as they risk losing out on a fee if his contract runs down.
Alternatively, there is talk of a potential swap deal involving Harvey Elliott.
Eberechi Eze is being targeted by Arsenal and Spurs and should he leave to one of those clubs then Palace may want to bring Elliott, who is rumoured to be leaving Liverpool, in as a replacement with Guehi going the other way.
Man City hold talks to sign Rodrygo
Manchester City have held initial talks to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo, according to Sky Germany.
However, right now, it is questionable whether the club can afford a permanent deal for the Real Madrid star, who would cost upwards of £80m.
The player has not a made a clear decision to leave yet.
Liverpool agree fee for new centre-back
Liverpool have agreed a £26m fee with Parma for Italian defender Giovanni Leoni.
The 18-year-old centre-back is set to become their sixth major summer signing and take their spending in this window past £300m.
Leoni began his medical on Merseyside on Thursday and will discuss personal terms, which are not expected to be a problem after he made it clear his preference was to join Liverpool.
Brighton holding firm over Carlos Baleba
Brighton are showing no signs of budging their stance on Carlos Baleba amid interest from Manchester United, according to BBC Sport.
They want him to stay and have no intention of selling, but whether the player accepts that fact is another matter.
Ruben Amorim is keen to get more reinforcements for Manchester United’s midfield and is pushing the hierarchy to sign Baleba before the end of the window.
PSG sign Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi for reported £54.5m
Paris St Germain have completed the signing of defender Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth.
The Ukraine international has agreed a five-year contract with the European champions in a deal reportedly worth an initial £54.5m, plus £2.6m in performance-related add-ons.
Zabarnyi, 22, joined the Cherries in January 2023 from Dynamo Kyiv and went on to make 86 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions.
Donnarumma's preferred destination revealed by agent
“Premier League is the right step for Gigio in my view, we’re working on it,” said Enzo Raiola.
“There are zero talks with Italian clubs. We are still shocked by PSG behaviour with Gigio.”
Manchester City are keen on the keeper, according to Fabrizio Romano with Manchester United also rumoured to want him though they need to prioritse player sales first.
Donnarumma's agent fumes with PSG over Man Utd deal
Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent, Enzo Raiola, has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain over their handling of his future.
The goalkeeper is determined to leave PSG this summer, with Manchester United pushing hard to sign the Italian who lifted the Champions League last season.
Raiola told Sky Sports: “We are shocked by PSG. There’s zero respect by the club after 4 years together. We will consider the situation also with our legal team
“We will consider solutions now, maybe in Premier League there will be clubs able to pay what’s needed. Paris Saint-Germain are asking for big money. They talk about respect, but it’s only about the money.”
Nottingham Forest agree fee for Manchester City’s James McAtee
Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee rising to £30m with Manchester City for James McAtee.
The former Premier League champions have included buy-back and sell-on clauses, which could mean the midfielder returns to the Etihad Stadium or makes City more money in the future.
McAtee is now set to become Forest’s fourth summer buy after winger Dan Ndoye, striker Igor Jesus and defender Jair Cunha, while Nuno Espirito Santo is also closing in on Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich.
European clubs interested in Jadon Sancho
Perhaps the player Manchester United most want off the books in Jadon Sancho.
The exiled midfielder remains on the market and is gaining interest from clubs around Europe.
Besiktas are the most recent to make their desire to sign him known with Borussia Dortmund and Roma also previously linked.
Sancho’s attractiveness want up following his loan spell at Chelsea in which he won the Conference League but his high wages remain a sticking point for clubs wanting to sign him.
