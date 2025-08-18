Transfer news live: Liverpool set Isak deadline, Spurs accelerate Eze bid, Donnarumma to Man Utd update
The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as the deadline begins to pull into view
Liverpool are running out of time to complete a move for Newcastle United’s wantaway striker Alexander Isak with just two weeks to go before the transfer window closes.
The Reds still hold an interest in Isak, who was absent from Newcastle’s opening weekend draw at Aston Villa on Saturday, but they will need to spend big money to secure him. The club also remain in talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi and the London side may want to cash in before his contract expires next summer.
Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to pull off a £55m deal for Eberechi Eze after taking the lead over Arsenal in the race to sign the Crystal Palace winger. Eze started Palace’s Premier League opener against Chelsea on Sunday even as negotiations ramp up over his future, with Spurs keen to add to their squad after James Maddison’s injury and Son Heung Min’s departure.
Manchester United have spent big on new forwards and may rival Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma – particularly after Altay Bayindir’s error in the 1-0 defeat against Arsenal and Andre Onana’s absence from the squad. They will need to make some sales with Jadon Sancho being targeted by Besiktas and Roma, Antony wanted by Benfica and Chelsea interested in Alejandro Garnacho.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
What's going on with Garnacho?
The presumption is that Chelsea would eventually sign Alejandro Garnacho this summer having been strongly linked with the Manchester United forward throughout the transfer window - yet Enzo Maresca’s group of frontline options remains bloated.
Sky Sports believe that the London club will only progress with deals for Garnacho and Xavi Simons of RB Leipzig if some players can be let go.
Garnacho could face the prospect of remaining at Old Trafford but having little gametime in a season that culminates in the World Cup next summer.
Manchester United could accept Jadon Sancho deal
Manchester United have been holding out for a permanent departure of Jadon Sancho, but despite heavy interest around Europe, a suitable offer is yet to arrive.
There are plenty of loan suitors, though, and Fabrizio Romano believes that Roma may be the winger’s next club if he is willing to move to Serie A.
Man United had an obvious weakness against Arsenal and what happened was inevitable
Unless Manchester United can defend a corner, they will not turn one. Until Ruben Amorim’s big decisions succeed, the verdicts on his reign may be unflattering. A new season brought an improved United in various respects, but a third win at Old Trafford for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. A club that once clinched a Premier League title on United turf can hope the road to another began with the same scoreline and at the same venue. “A big, big result,” said Arteta.
But Arsenal were given a helping hand by Altay Bayindir and, indirectly, Amorim. The Turkey international’s lame punch allowed Riccardo Calafiori to head in from a yard. If Viktor Gyokeres, the debutant striker, was supposed to be the final piece in Arteta’s jigsaw, there was something typical of his teams in that the goal came from the left-back.
Man United had an obvious weakness against Arsenal and what happened was inevitable
Manchester United end pursuit of Carlos Baleba
Ruben Amorim probably needed heavy investment this summer, and the Manchester United hierarchy have backed him.
His desire to sign Carlos Baleba will have to wait, though, after Brighton held firm in negotiations and commanded a high fee.
The BBC report that Manchester United’s interest has been ended for now.
Arsenal forced to look elsewhere?
Arsenal had been heavily linked with Eberechi Eze earlier in the window, though it now seems likely that they will miss out to their north London rivals.
Will they go in for an alternative target between now and the end of the window?
With Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres already brought in, it may be that Mikel Arteta is happy having bolstered his squad.
However, the new signings seemed a little undercooked at Old Trafford and that is a potentially worrying sign going forward though the season is still in its early days.
Crystal Palace line up possible Eberechi Eze replacement
Crystal Palace appear to be considering Bilal El Khannouss as a possible target to replace Eberechi Eze.
The club have monitored the Leicester forward this summer and could now go in for him if they do sell Eze.
Wissa’s future needs to be resolved soon says Brentford boss
Brentford boss Keith Andrews does not know how Yoane Wissa’s transfer situation will play out.
Wissa was not involved in Sunday’s Premier League opener at Nottingham Forest, where the Bees went down to a 3-1 defeat.
The 28-year-old wants to follow Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard out of the club during the summer transfer window, with Newcastle strongly linked with a bid, and Andrews said before the match he was not in the right head space to play.
“It’s a day-by-day one in terms of Wiss,” the Irishman said. “As far as I know nothing else has happened today, definitely didn’t yesterday, so as it was really.
“I have no idea what the situation will be, I have been up here since yesterday so we will deal with that during the week.”
Manchester United set to let out-of-favour forwards go
Still available for transfer are Manchester United’s exiles.
Marcus Rashford has been moved on but all of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho may yet be on the move before the end of the window.
Preferably for the club all three would be sold on permanent deals but they have quite a lot of negotiating to do before that can happen.
Donnarumma left out of PSG squad amid Man Utd links
A transfer that probably needs to happen for Manchester United.
Altay Bayindir’s error against Arsenal on Sunday cost a revamped and renewed United side a point against Arsenal at Old Trafford and PSG’s exiled goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma would improve them immensely.
Donnarumma was again left out of PSG’s squad, this time against Nantes in Ligue 1, after also being omitted from the Super Cup victory over Tottenham.
The Italian has been linked with both Manchester clubs with City perhaps slightly ahead of United in the rumour mill.
Need is more pressing for the team in red though as City have excellent goalkeepers at their disposal in James Trafford, Stefan Ortega and Ederson.
The latter is said to be potentially moving to Galatasaray which will be a factor in their pursuit of Donnarumma.
Tottenham accelerate bid for Eberechi Eze
BBC Sport say that Spurs will ‘accelerate’ their bid for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze within the next 48 hours.
The two clubs have been progressing in talks over the 27-year-old though at times they have been ‘difficult’.
Spurs are now hopeful a deal is within reach with a price rumoured to be slightly less than his expired release cluase of £60m + £8m in add ons.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments