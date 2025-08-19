Transfer news live: Liverpool target Isak and Guehi, Arsenal get Rodrygo boost, Man Utd eye Donnarumma
The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as the deadline begins to pull into view, with Alexander Isak, Eberechi Eze and Alejandro Garnacho linked with big-money moves
Liverpool still hope to make additions to their squad before the transfer window closes in September and have two big names on their list of potential signings with the Reds aiming to bring in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.
Neither move is particularly close with negotiations ongoing though Isak has stopped training with the Newcastle squad and is keen for the move. The Reds have had a £110m bid rejected for the striker and are considering a second bid having raised more funds by completing a £25m sale of Ben Doak to Bournemouth.
Eberechi Eze’s potential move to Tottenham Hotspur is dominating the closing stretch of the summer transfer window, with Crystal Palace negotiating a suitable payment structure in a deal worth more than £55m but the Eagles are also looking to hold onto Guehi despite Liverpool’s interest.
Manchester United continue to endure frustration with their goalkeeper situation, and could rival Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma having seemingly ended their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba who looks set to remain with the Seagulls.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Tottenham accelerate bid for Eberechi Eze
BBC Sport say that Spurs will ‘accelerate’ their bid for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze within the next 48 hours.
The two clubs have been progressing in talks over the 27-year-old though at times they have been ‘difficult’.
Spurs are now hopeful a deal is within reach with a price rumoured to be slightly less than his expired release cluase of £60m + £8m in add ons.
How likely is it that Liverpool sign Marc Guehi?
There is potential for a deal here but it will be driven by Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish.
The issue is whether he finds more value in keeping Marc Guehi on the books for the remaining 12 months of his contract than could be brought in by a transfer fee.
BBC Sport report tha the current figure being rumoured is £35m for the Palace captain to move to Liverpool though talks are ongoing.
There is no agreement yet but the next few days should make the stances of both clubs clearer on whether a deal can be done or not.
Will Man Utd make a move for Donnarumma?
It is a transfer that probably needs to happen for Manchester United.
Altay Bayindir’s error against Arsenal on Sunday cost a revamped and renewed United side a point against Arsenal at Old Trafford and PSG’s exiled goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma would improve them immensely.
Donnarumma was again left out of PSG’s squad, this time against Nantes in Ligue 1, after also being omitted from the Super Cup victory over Tottenham.
The Italian has been linked with both Manchester clubs with City perhaps slightly ahead of United in the rumour mill.
Need is more pressing for the team in red though as City have excellent goalkeepers at their disposal in James Trafford, Stefan Ortega and Ederson.
The latter is said to be potentially moving to Galatasaray which will be a factor in their pursuit of Donnarumma.
Liverpool set deadline in pursuit of Alexander Isak
The saga that has rolled on for most of the summer concerns Alexander Isak, Newcastle and Liverpool.
The Premier League champions submitted a £110m bid for Newcastle’s main forward but that was rejected out of hand and the Reds moved to sign Hugo Ekitike.
They have remained interested in Isak but the weekend’s results prove that Newcastle need his services more than Liverpool do.
The latest in this move is that Liverpool have made Isak their priority for the closing weeks of the window but want the deal done sooner than later.
They’ve set a deadline of next week to get an agreement done with Newcastle otherwise they will move on to other targets.
Gary Neville on Manchester United's 'glaring issue'
The former Manchester United captain and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has picked out a ‘glaring issue’ that the club need to solve during the transfer window.
He said: “There is a glaring issue for United that can't be ignored, and that is that they need to find a goalkeeper, they have to. I am absolutely unequivocal on that.
“It's really unsettling when you don't have a dominant No1 who is dominant in the air, who makes a lot of saves in one on one and saves you points when your defenders make mistakes.
“They might have to magic up some more money in the next week or two or do something on loan.”
Tottenham edge closer to Eberechi Eze deal with Crystal Palace – but key obstacle remains
Tottenham Hotspur have edged closer to a deal to sign Eberechi Eze after encountering difficulties over the weekend in negotiations with Crystal Palace, reports chief football writer Miguel Delaney.
The FA Cup holders have made a request over the payment structure of the transfer, with a proposed deal for the England international discussed at £55m plus add-ons.
Another round of negotiations concluded on Monday afternoon, and while no compromise has been reached, there is a feeling that talks are progressing towards an agreement, with the final details over how the sum will be paid between the clubs.
Cristian Romero ends transfer speculation by signing new Tottenham contract
Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new long-term contract at the club.
The 27-year-old Argentina centre-back, who had been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, was named as Spurs' new skipper on Wednesday following the departure of Son Heung Min.
Romero had entered the final two years of his previous deal, but has put pen to paper on new terms running until 2029. This news will be a major boost to new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, who fielded several questions on the topic of Romero's commitment in Friday's press conference - days after he named him captain.
