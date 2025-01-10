Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool consider bold Kvaratskhelia bid, Man City close in on Marmoush, Man Utd latest
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool and Arsenal are rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League, and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo appears to be in the Gunners’ sights after injury to Bukayo Saka. The window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar.
They could face a tussle with Liverpool for the Napoli and Georgia winger as Arne Slot seeks the final piece of what looks a title-winning puzzle. Manchester City’s campaign, by contrast, is in need of reviving, and the Premier League champions are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and 17-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis this month as they begin their rebuild.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below:
Man Utd and Real Madrid to fight it out for Ederson?
Manchester United may have to fight off competition from Real Madrid if they hope to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson.
The 25-year-old is enjoying another strong season in Serie A and is attracting interest from across Europe. He is valued at near £50m and United’s close proximity to the edge of PSR restrictions may mean Madrid have the edge in terms of purchasing power.
Spanish outlet AS also report that Madrid are keen on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer, and have made him their priority as a midfield target.
Eddie Howe on Newcastle outgoings
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was asked if the club had received any offers for players during this window and he replied: “Don’t think so.”
The manager then explained: “I said at the start of January we didn’t really want to focus on any outgoings. It’s not a month we want to destabilise anything.
“We need to try and keep the harmony of the group. The feeling is really strong at the moment, as you can imagine.”
Transfer rumours aren’t true says Slot
Liverpool manager Arne Slot says the most the of speculation around Liverpool’s players in the January window are just rumours and have no basis in fact.
What is known is that Real Madrid had a bid turned down for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Some of the rumours Slot is alluding to may concern the apparant interest in midfielder Harvey Elliot.
Slot said: “I understand it’s January, don’t disappoint, please come up with these clubs where players will move. Nine out of 10 times almost all of these stories aren’t true, they are rumours, keep going for it but there will be no comments from my side.”
Speaking specifically about Elliott the manager added: “He’s talented, he’s been this for so long. They are in competition with many other good players, he’s been injured and out for a long time.
“In this league, with this tempo and intensity, it is not so easy to come back and be at your best. I see this with Harvey and almost all other players that have been out. That’s the balance we have to find, to get them back to best but always win the game.”
Emery address Diego Carlos-Fenerbahce links
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery gave his thoughts on the future of defender Diego Carlos and the rumours he could be exiting the club for a move to Fenerbahce.
Sky Sports News have reported that the Turkish side were interested and would pay £10m for the player.
“When we are in the transfer window different options can happen with the players,” Emery said, “Of course we can see how important Diego Carlos was and is for us because he played consistently with us, performing very well.
“Of course, like I told you before, we are thinking in different circumstances but always trying to link and get what is best for the club, for the team and for each player.
“After those circumstances we will analyse and always try to make the best decision.”
Eddie Howe on Martin Dubravka’s future:
Speaking in a press conference this morning Newcastle manager Eddie Howe addressed the future of his goalkeeper Martin Dubravka who is currently subbing in as the No. 1 while Nick Pope is absent.
Dubravka has previously spent time out on loan, famously at Manchester United, but seems set to remain at St. James’ Park if he and the club can negotiate a contract extension.
Howe said: “Martin has never said he wants to leave. He’s been a very, very good professional for us. It’s difficult when Nick is playing and Martin isn’t. He had to stay ready.
“He’s performed well and that’s down to his training levels. Whatever the weather, he’s there. You can see what Newcastle means to him emotionally. All these things will be playing a part for him.
“I think it will help [Newcastle and Martin playing well]. The team is in a good moment and he’s in a good moment. He knows he’s a part of that. The main focus is on Martin’s future. We need to clear that up with just six months left on his contract.
“I’m not totally up to date [with contract situation] with everything so I don’t want to tell you any lies but talks are ongoing.”
Ipswich beat Everton in hunt for Villa star
Ipswich Town look to bolster their survival hopes with the signing of Jaden Philogene.
Everton were also keen, but Town have struck a deal with Aston Villa for £21m plus add-ons, reports Fabrizio Romano.
A medical is scheduled for Thursday morning, with Kieran McKenna thought to have played a key role.
Isak price too high for Arsenal
Throughout the window Arsenal have been linked with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and those links were given new life after the forward’s star performance in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg victory over the Gunners.
However, various reports are saying that the fee Newcastle are setting for Isak is £150m which would break the British-record for a transfer.
Newcastle obviously do not want to sell their best performer this season and the high price is reflective of their stance. The striker has scored 13 goals and registered four assists in 18 Premier League starts this term.
Arsenal, understandably, cannot afford to get anywhere near that figure and will be moving on to other targets if they haven’t already.
Brighton receive offers for Moder
Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder reportedly has two offers on the table to leave the club.
The Mirror say that a report from Polish outlet Meczyki claims Serie A side Udinese and Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin have both put forward their interest to sign the 25-year-old.
Moder has struggled for game time under Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler and is into the final six months of his contract so a move in January is a real possibility should Brighton receive the price they want.
Milan to make room for Rashford?
AC Milan are apparantly preparing to offload a forward in order to create space in their squad for Marcus Rashford reports the Daily Mirror.
Rashford, who has been on the outskirts of the Manchester United squad, seems likely to leave the club in January and has admitted he is ready for ‘a new challenge’.
Milan have emerged as the most likely destination for the 27-year-old who has already rejected three deals from Saudi Arabia in the hopes of moving to a more competitive league.
Rashford’s £325,000 per week wage at United will be a sticking point though as not many clubs can afford the same fee. The player will either have to take a pay cut to secure a move or United will have to agree to subsidise some of the wages (something they may not want to do).
