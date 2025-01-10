Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd eye ambitious Rashford-Kvaratskhelia swap, Arsenal update, Man City deal
The transfer window is in full swing with sides at both ends of the Premier League table looking to strengthen as they battle for survival, European football and the title
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool and Arsenal are all rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League, while the window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar.
Rashford has been linked with a series of clubs on the continent, with his agent flying to Italy to hold talks with AC Milan. The latest development comes as the Serie A giants have been joined in the race by minnows Como, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas, as well as rumours of a possible swap deal with Napoli involving winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Arsenal have been linked with in-form Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo but Manchester City may be the busiest club in the window, with Pep Guardiola’s set side to begin their rebuild in January. The Premier League champions are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and 17-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis this month.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals below:
Manchester United face stumbling blocks in chase of key transfer target Nuno Mendes
Manchester United need a sale in order to meet Paris Saint-Germain’s €60m valuation of Nuno Mendes, with Ruben Amorim and the new INEOS leadership keen to start a badly-desired overhaul.
The 22-year-old left-back has been targeted as a key first signing to give balance to the team, but the Old Trafford hierarchy are currently short on the salary offer as well as the transfer fee.
The situation reflects how difficult this crucial first window is for Amorim, with many at United openly talking about how much business needs to be done but how little money there is to spend amid Profit and Sustainability Rule restrictions.
Chelsea chasing Kobbie Mainoo
Chelsea are at the top of the list of clubs who want to sign Kobbie Mainoo should he depart Manchester United.
The Daily Mail are reporting that there is a stalemate in negotiations over a new deal between the midfielder and the Old Trafford hierarchy despite Mainoo having two-and-a-half years left on his current contract.
If United do sell the player it would be financially beneficial given any proceeds from a sale would go down as pure profit on the accounts.
The fans would not be pleased as Mainoo is a homegrown talent that broke into the first team under Erik ten Hag and has continued to impress.
Arsenal given hope in hunt for goalkeeper
Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia was a target for Arsenal over the summer and the Gunners even saw a bid rejected for the 23-year-old.
But Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza has since stated that the club could sell the goalkeeper in the future and reports from Spain, per Sport Witness, suggest the Gunners are still interested.
Arsenal had a €20m (£16.6m) bid rejected but a second bid could be successful for a player who has a €30m (£25.4m) release clause.
Nunez up for sale?
Football Insider are saying that Liverpool are willing to sell Darwin Nunez if their valuation for the Uruguayan is met.
The club apparantly want between £50m-£60m for the striker in order to green light any potential move.
Nunez has been linked with a switch to Newcastle in recent weeks but that figure would seemingly be a high one for the Magpies who are wary of breaching PSR.
Bayern Munich interested in Gyokeres
Bayern Munich want to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres according to The Star. The Swedish striker is one of is in high demand with Man Utd boss, Ruben Amorim, tipped to make a move for his former frontman this summer.
Bayern want to ensure they are also in the race to sign Gyokeres and may have a better chance of securing their man with United close to the threshold of PSR.
Olympiacos’ interested in Antony
Olympiacos are monitoring the situation for Manchester United’s Antony.
The Sun suggest the Europa Conference League holders have tabled a €2m (£1.7m) loan fee for a six-month deal. That deal includes an €18m (£15m) option to buy.
The winger joined Man Utd two years ago following an £86m deal with Ajax.
United have sights on Mendes
Manchester United are keeping tabs on PSG’s Nuno Mendes ahead of a potential summer move. Mendes has entered the final 18 months of his contract and talks over a new contract with the French side have stalled0
United are looking to bolster their left-back options and Mendes could fit the bill. The club recently agreed a deal for Paraguayan defender Diego Leon who turns 18 in April.
It is thought the player will arrive in Manchester soon for a medical.
Man Utd set to hand chance to goalkeeping prospect after £500k deal
Elyh Harrison is poised for a major shot with the Manchester United first team after the club recalled three goalkeepers from loan spells, reports the Mail.
Ruben Amorim continues to assess his squad and is keen to explore options, including academy prospects and youngsters on the books at Old Trafford.
Harrison was out on loan at non-league club Chester after signing for £500,000 from Stevenage in 2022, the 18-year-old claimed nine clean sheets in 23 appearances and could dip in and out of the first team while securing game time with the Under-21s.
