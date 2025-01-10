Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd eye ambitious Rashford-Kvaratskhelia swap, Arsenal update, Man City deal

✕ Close 'Don't think there's any debate' - Slot speaks on Bergvall controversy

Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.

Liverpool and Arsenal are all rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League, while the window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar.

Rashford has been linked with a series of clubs on the continent, with his agent flying to Italy to hold talks with AC Milan. The latest development comes as the Serie A giants have been joined in the race by minnows Como, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas, as well as rumours of a possible swap deal with Napoli involving winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal have been linked with in-form Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo but Manchester City may be the busiest club in the window, with Pep Guardiola’s set side to begin their rebuild in January. The Premier League champions are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and 17-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis this month.

