Transfer news LIVE: Barcelona enter Rashford race, Liverpool consider bold bid, Man City want Marmoush
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool and Arsenal are rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League, and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo appears to be in the Gunners’ sights after injury to Bukayo Saka. The window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar.
They could face a tussle with Liverpool for the Napoli and Georgia winger as Arne Slot seeks the final piece of what looks a title-winning puzzle. Manchester City’s campaign, by contrast, is in need of reviving, and the Premier League champions are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and 17-year-old Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis this month as they begin their rebuild.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below:
Ipswich beat Everton in hunt for Villa star
Ipswich Town look to bolster their survival hopes with the signing of Jaden Philogene.
Everton were also keen, but Town have struck a deal with Aston Villa for £21m plus add-ons, reports Fabrizio Romano.
A medical is scheduled for Thursday morning, with Kieran McKenna thought to have played a key role.
Everton appoint David Moyes as manager until 2027
David Moyes said it was an easy decision for him to return to Everton after becoming their manager for a second time.
The Scot has signed a two-and-a-half year deal to replace Sean Dyche at Goodison Park and come back to the club he managed for 11 years and more than 500 games.
Moyes, who has been out of work since leaving West Ham in the summer, was new owners The Friedkin Group’s top target after Dyche informed them he wanted to leave.
AC Milan willing to make Marcus Rashford loan move on one condition
Marcus Rashford will have the opportunity to join AC Milan on loan this month, with Ruben Amorim not a fan of the Manchester United forward.
But a stumbling block appears to be Rashford’s wages, which are worth a reported £325,000 per week.
The Times reports the Rossoneri are keen to do a deal but will only match £150,000 per week in line with their top earners, with Alvaro Morata leading the squad.
Kobbie Mainoo transfer stance revealed as Ruben Amorim responds to Chelsea interest
Ruben Amorim has declared that he wants to keep Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United but stopped short of saying he can guarantee the midfielder will stay at Old Trafford.
United head coach Amorim suggested his priority in January is not to buy players but Mainoo is a target for Chelsea and the 19-year-old, who has been in talks with United about a new contract, could help raise funds as the sale of a homegrown player is particularly lucrative under PSR regulations.
Mainoo only began two of United’s first eight games under Amorim but has started three of the last four and impressed in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.
Liverpool consider pouncing on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia availability
If Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is indeed to exit Napoli, Liverpool could end up as a surprise suitor for the the Georgian forward. The Athletic report that Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders could swoop as they seek to continue to set the pace in the title race, with the potential availability of a player long regarded as a top talent sure to see plenty of clubs circling.
Manchester City close in on Omar Marmoush
It appears that Manchester City may just be moving closer to securing their man. A deal has, according to Sky Sports, been agreed in principle for Omar Marmoush, though there is still a litte bit of haggling to be done with Eintracht Frankfurt over the forward.
Man City prepare £85m double move to boost floundering season
Man City are ready to make a double £85m move to boost a staggering season under Pep Guardiola.
With the Premier League title race largely beyond them already, with Liverpool 12 points clear having played a game less.
But the Champions League is still an option, as is the FA Cup, with the Mail detailing two potential recruits in forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, rated at £50m, and Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov, valued at £35m.
Liverpool and Arsenal are also in the hunt for Marmoush, though City appear most willing to pay the £50m asking price.
Arsenal make contact with Man Utd over Rashford transfer?
The Sun are reporting that Arsenal have made contact with Manchester United over a shock move for Marcus Rashford.
They say Italian journalist, Massimo Marianella, told a media outlet that there has been a phone call between the clubs. He reportedly said: “It seems that Arsenal have made a phone call to Manchester United for Rashford. The club has valued him at £25m.”
Rashford has been rumoured to be leaving Old Trafford in this window with his team holding talks with AC Milan about a possible loan move.
Plenty of European clubs are interested in his services and despite this rumour it seems Arsenal’s interest in the winger is lukewarm at best.
West Ham emerge as shock suitors for Marcus Rashford
A shock new suitor for Marcus Rashford has emerged in West Ham following the appointment of Graham Potter.
Sky Sports report the Hammers would be interested in the Manchester United forward, who is out of favour under Ruben Amorim.
The Hammers are contending without Jarrod Bowen for the foreseeable future due to injury and Potter is likely to be open to bringing in more firepower this month.
Viktor Gyokeres price agreed by Sporting CP for bumper summer transfer?
Sporting CP and Viktor Gyokeres have come to an agreement over what fee should be deemed acceptable for a bumper summer transfer.
Record in Portugal float a figure of £58.6-62.8m (€70-75m) for any interested clubs.
Ruben Amorim has been linked with a reunion next season at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese tactician enduring a rocky start to life as Manchester United manager.
