Transfer news live: Isak to Liverpool latest, Chelsea near Garnacho deal and Arsenal chase Hincapie
All of the latest rumours and done deals as the end of the summer window draws near
The summer transfer window is nearing its end with the ongoing saga surrounding Newcastle’s Alexander Isak still the dominant story as the striker pushes again for a move to Liverpool.
The Premier League champions have already had bids knocked back for Isak in this window, with the wantaway forward making clear he has no desire to remain at Newcastle and excluded from the squad. The Tyneside club are holding firm, though - but might their bid to Wolves for Jorgan Strand Larsen be an indication that they are expecting a fresh approach for their current first-choice centre forward.
Elsewhere, Chelsea’s summer-long pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho may be nearing an end with a deal seemingly close with Manchester United for the winger. Xavi Simons had long been on the club’s radar, too, but the RB Leipzig now appears likelier to head to Tottenham - in need of an alternative addition after being beaten to Eberechi Eze by rivals Arsenal and having found a move for Morgan Rogers difficult to progress.
Mikel Arteta appears to have identified another one-time Spurs target as a possible defensive addition, with Piero Hincapie linked with a move to north London. With Manchester United perhaps reigniting their interest in Carlos Baleba, and plenty of deals to be done all around Europe, a hectic final few days of the window could be in store...
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe issues update on Alexander Isak saga
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has called for clarity over Alexander Isak’s future.
Newcastle’s hierarchy met with Isak on Monday and while head coach Howe insisted he was not party to what was said during those discussions, he admitted a decision over the Sweden international – the subject of a rejected £110m bid from the Reds – was needed sooner rather than later.
Howe said: “I’ve not been party to talks on this for a long time now. I’ve been preparing the team and giving all my energy to the players that want to play for Newcastle. I think that is where my energy is best put at the moment.
“We want clarity, we want to move forward, we want the narrative to change because we’re in the start of the season now.”
Chelsea consider move for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez
Chelsea are considering the possibility of signing Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez.
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein there hasn’t been contact between the clubs yet but the Blues have touched based with Lopez’s camp.
Chelsea are exploring attacking options amid expected exits for the remaining days of the window.
Fermin’s Barcelona contract runs through to 2029. He made 46 appearances in 2024/25 scoring eight goals and creating 10 assists.
Man Utd consider fresh move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba
Manchester United are considering a fresh move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba after the club’s 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney.
The question is then how much he is really worth to United, and how much they’re willing to spend.
United now see Baleba as the potential £120m answer in the centre – although that was what £42.1m Manuel Ugarte was supposed to be, “that pin missing”.
Hincapie gives green light to Arsenal move
Piero Hincapie has agreed personal terms with Arsenal and wants to move to the Gunners before next week’s deadline, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Romano adds that Arsenal will approach Leverkusen with a loan offer with obligation to buy - and says that Porto are leading contenders to sign Jakub Kiwior.
That would create the space Arsenal need to sign Hincapie and add another left-sided defender to the squad.
Yeremy Pino travelling to London for Palace medical
Yeremy Pino is flying to London ahead of his proposed switch to Crystal Palace, according to The Athletic.
The Villarreal winger will undergo his medical on Thursday before signing a five-year contract.
The clubs have agreed a fee of £25.8m for the 22-year-old Spain international.
Tottenham are hesitant to target Morgan Rogers
Tottenham would love to sign Morgan Rogers but some figures in the hierarchy are wary of getting into another pursuit that would end up as high-profile and without success, having previously missed out on Eberechi Eze and Morgan Gibbs-White.
Villa are so far resistant to even countenancing the idea of a sale, and some sources maintain that Tottenham would not go high enough in terms of an offer to make the club reconsider.
There has been a lingering question from sources in the market over Spurs having to "learn" to do big deals again.
Bayer Leverkusen chief offers Piero Hincapie update
Bayer Leverkusen are yet to receive an opening bid from Arsenal for their centre-back Piero Hincapie, with the German club’s sporting director Simon Rolfes confirming they want to keep the defender this summer.
Rolfes told RTL: “We still haven’t received an official offer from any club, so he’s our player. That’s the status quo. He knows that we value him highly and would like to see him continue with us.”
Hincapie reportedly has a release clause of £52m and Arsenal are exploring whether a move for the left-sided defender would be possible. It may depend on whether Jakub Kiwior joins Porto on loan.
Alexander Isak to return to Sweden amid ongoing transfer saga
The saga surrounding Alexander Isak is at something of a stalemate. The player wants to leave Newcastle and will be not playing for the club until the window closes at the minimum.
Liverpool have offered £110m but that was swiftly rejected with Newcastle valuing Isak closer to £150m which Liverpool are refusing to pay.
The Reds are considering a second bid, lower than £150m, but will not submit an offer unless they feel Newcastle are willing to engage with it.
Isak, meanwhile, has been selected in Sweden’s squad for the international break. He has been training alone ever since missing Newcastle's pre-season tour to Singapore and South Korea.
He will return home for the World Cup qualifiers later in the year.
