Transfer news live: Isak to Liverpool update, Arsenal hijack Spurs’ Hincapie bid, Man Utd reignite Baleba move
The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as deadline day begins to pull into view
The transfer window has entered its final week with the biggest story of the summer still unresolved: Alexander Isak still wants to leave Newcastle United for Liverpool, with tensions between the teams high as the Reds stole a dramatic 3-2 win at St James’ Park on Monday night.
Newcastle have had a bid for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen turned down and also want to sign Yoane Wissa, but neither are viewed as a direct replacement for Isak. Meanwhile, there are reports that Isak met with Newcastle’s hierarchy on Monday night to discuss his future as Liverpool decide whether to submit a second improved bid.
Manchester United have been tipped to target Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba after their 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday. United have been tasked with fending of more interest from Saudi Arabia for captain Bruno Fernandes, while Kobbie Mainoo will consider leaving if the club receive a suitable offer for the 20-year-old.
Arsenal’s business is not done just yet after signing Eberechi Eze and the Gunners are exploring a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s defender Piero Hincapie. Tottenham are in a late scramble for a new attacker as the deadline looms, with Man City’s Savinho topping their list. However, The Independent understands both clubs are still very far apart when it comes to agreeing a price for the Brazilian.
Arsenal hijack another Spurs bid?
The rumours surrounding Arsenal’s move for Piero Hincapie are gathering pace and the Gunners are expected to move for the Bayer Leverkusen defender if they can get a couple of players out of the door before the deadline. Jakob Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko would be surplus to requirements as Arsenal target another left-sided defender.
The twist is that Tottenham have already been linked with the Ecuador international Hincapie, who has four years left on his deal with Bayer Leverkusen. There is a £52m (€60m) release clause in his contract, though.
Bayern Munich to move for Nicolas Jackson?
Bayern Munich have emerged as one of the clubs who could sign Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson before the transfer deadline.
Jackson was not part of Chelsea’s squad on Friday night after losing his place in Enzo Maresca’s team to Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.
Sky Sports News report that Bayern would prefer a loan, an option Chelsea would only consider if there is an obligation to buy.
Aston Villa have also been linked with a striker.
Man Utd consider fresh move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba
Manchester United are considering a fresh move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba after the club’s 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney.
The question is then how much he is really worth to United, and how much they’re willing to spend.
In order to complete his system, Ruben Amorim wants a physical, athletic runner who can carry the ball up the pitch, and a deep-lying playmaker. It has already been reported in this newsletter that he eventually wants that duo to be Baleba and Adam Wharton. The Brighton midfielder has come out well on top in the data for all of United’s requirements, but they don’t currently have anything close to either type of player.
Standing back, United now see Baleba as the potential £120m answer in the centre – although that was what £42.1m Manuel Ugarte was supposed to be, “that pin missing”.
Spurs and Arsenal make approach for Leverkusen defender
Both Arsenal and Tottenham have made an approach for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, who would be available for around €60m, which is the amount of his release clause.
For Spurs, the deal would be an initial loan with an obligation to buy, while Arsenal are believed to be targeting a permanent move from the off.
The Ecuadorian is believed to favour a move to the Emirates, though his arrival there depends on whether the club can offload Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Everton secure crucial attacking reinforcements with signing of Tyler Dibling
Everton have made Tyler Dibling the second biggest signing in their history by buying the teenager from Southampton for a fee that could rise to £40m.
The Merseyside club will pay an initial £35m, plus a potential £5m in add-ons, for the 19-year-old, as David Moyes has made his eighth summer signing.
The England Under-21 international believes Moyes will be the ideal manager for him and looked forward to improving alongside flair players such as Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye.
Wolves reject £50m bid for Jorgen Strand Larsen from Newcastle
Wolves have rejected a £50m bid for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Newcastle.
The West Midlands club have told the Magpies the Norwegian is not for sale at any price during the current transfer window.
He emerged as a target for Newcastle after an approach to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford was also rebuffed.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants clarity over Alexander Isak’s future
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has called for clarity over Alexander Isak’s future after seeing his side edged out by suitors Liverpool in a five-goal thriller at St James’ Park.
Amid reports the Newcastle owners had met Isak earlier in the day, head coach Howe insisted after the game he was not party to what was said during those discussions, but admitted a decision over the Sweden international – the subject of a rejected £110million bid from the Reds – was needed sooner rather than later.
“We want clarity, we want to move forward, we want the narrative to change because we’re in the start of the season now.”
