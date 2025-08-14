Transfer news live: Liverpool agree fee for defender, Man Utd target Baleba, Isak’s Newcastle future
Just a few days to go until the start of the new Premier League season and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings ahead of their campaigns beginning.
Manchester United have brought in a new forward line of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha and have their sights set on more incomings. Gianluigi Donnarumma was left out of PSG’s Super Cup squad against Tottenham and will leave the club this summer while Ruben Amorim is pushing the hierarchy to sign midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have agreed a fee with teenage defender Giovanni Leoni as they hope to bolster their defence. The club are also in talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi and are pursuing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. The Magpies do not wish to sell, but the Reds may be encouraged by Isak’s insistence that his Newcastle career is over, with it reported that he will not wish to reintegrate with the side, even if he stays beyond the deadline.
Elsewhere, Spurs are also preparing to boost their own forward line and want to sign Palace’s Eberechi Eze. The Eagles want a fee in excess of £60m and an official offer could soon go in though Palace’s Community Shield win over Liverpool may now make a deal harder to negotiate.
Tottenham ready to beat Arsenal and sign Eberechi Eze after opportunity emerges
Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to seize a window of opportunity to beat Arsenal to the signing of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, by putting together an acceptable package for Crystal Palace this week.
As reported in the Independent's 'Inside Football' newsletter on Friday, Spurs have ramped up interest in the 27-year-old after the injury to James Maddison, amid a widespread belief that the saga might finally come to a head by the start of the Premier League season. That would coincide with the expiration of Eze's release clause for this window.
Arsenal have long been interested in Eze, and are viewed as the Crystal Palace player's first preference, but the fact that no proper transfer bid has yet materialised means there is a chance for Spurs to move forward.
Chelsea agree personal terms with Garnacho
Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Alejandro Garnacho, reports Fabrizio Romano, but the two clubs remain apart in their valuation of the winger.
The Blues want to pay around £30m but Manchester United point to the sale of Noni Madueke to Arsenal for more than £50m as evidence for Garnacho’s market price.
Donnarumma's agent fumes with PSG over Man Utd deal
Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent, Enzo Raiola, has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain over their handling of his future.
The goalkeeper is determined to leave PSG this summer, with Manchester United pushing hard to sign the Italian who lifted the Champions League last season.
Raiola told Sky Sports: “We are shocked by PSG. There’s zero respect by the club after 4 years together. We will consider the situation also with our legal team
“We will consider solutions now, maybe in Premier League there will be clubs able to pay what’s needed. Paris Saint-Germain are asking for big money. They talk about respect, but it’s only about the money.”
Gianluigi Donnarumma's agent reveals his preferred destination
“Premier League is the right step for Gigio in my view, we’re working on it,” said Enzo Raiola.
“There are zero talks with Italian clubs. We are still shocked by PSG behaviour with Gigio.”
Manchester City are keen on the keeper, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Liverpool agree fee for new centre-back
Liverpool have agreed a £26m fee with Parma for Italian defender Giovanni Leoni.
The 18-year-old centre-back is set to become their sixth major summer signing and take their spending in this window past £300m.
Leoni will begin a medical on Merseyside on Thursday and will discuss personal terms, which are not expected to be a problem after he made it clear his preference was to join Liverpool.
Real Madrid set to present new signing today
Real Madrid will unveil new signing Franco Mastantuono at midday today.
Prior to his presentation, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will welcome Mastantuono for the protocol signing event, as he puts pen to paper on a six-year deal following his arrival from River Plate.
Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Premier League?
Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent has confirmed that his preferred destination is the Premier League after being exiled from PSG.
Fabrizio Romano reports Manchester City are keen on the Italian, who has not spoken to clubs from his homeland.
The damage Newcastle’s disastrous summer could do to their wider project
It was as early as the first days of June that Eddie Howe and his staff feared this summer was going to be “a big problem” for Newcastle United.
The reason then was not yet failed purchases, the departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell or even Alexander Isak. Or at least, just Isak. Newcastle had already known about the Swede’s ambitions to leave for months. Now, the same fears were growing about Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon, with the added concern that any unrest could lead to more agitation in the dressing room. The mood was so foreboding that Howe’s staff even asked others in football about potential solutions.
It was a huge shift from the satisfaction felt mere weeks before, and the end of a season that was the club’s best in decades. The Carabao Cup closed that long wait for a trophy, bringing a sense of release around the club. The final-day qualification for a second Champions League campaign in three seasons then seemed to take that further; to embolden everyone, and afford the club the financial assurance to really press on. There was no longer a PSR need to sell stars like Isak.
