Transfer news live: Liverpool dealt Isak blow, Spurs target Eze, Man Utd learn Donnarumma fee
Follow all the latest transfer rumours, gossip and signings
Just a few days to go until the start of the new Premier League season and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings ahead of their campaigns beginning.
Liverpool are still pursuing Alexander Isak having sold Darwin Nunez to Al Hilal for £46.3m, which should open up funds for a bid but Newcastle have, so far, been resolute in their desire to keep the Swedish striker. The Magpies do not wish to sell, even if Eddie Howe has admitted it is tricky to see a route back for the exiled forward, with it now seeming increasingly likely the 25-year-old will stay put on Tyneside.
Manchester United, meanhwhile, have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the Italian shot-stopper now looking certain to leave PSG off the back of a stellar 2024/25 campaign. He was entirely left out of their squad to face Tottenham in the Super Cup, with Luis Enrique opting for new signing Lucas Chevalier between the sticks. It comes after United unveiled their new signing Benjamin Sesko to supporters at Old Trafford on Saturday, completing their front line overhaul this summer with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha set to feature in a new-look front three for Ruben Amorim.
Spurs are also preparing to bolster their own forward line further by signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m and an official offer could soon go in though Palace’s Community Shield win over Liverpool may now make a deal harder to negotiate. Thomas Frank’s side are in need of a creator following the long-term injury to James Maddison and are also in talks for Manchester City’s Savinho.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Where it went wrong for Jack Grealish at Man City – and how Everton can fix him
They had achieved great success together before their paths diverged. The strategist might have envied the charisma of his ally but despite their different characters, men with a shared affection for Manchester City seemed in harmony with each other in the good times.
Then, suddenly, they were together again. Still, enough about Noel and Liam Gallagher. Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish bumped into each other at Oasis’s homecoming gig at Heaton Park.
This, however, was a briefer reunion. They, it transpired, neither need each other nor believe in one another, not anymore. The Gallaghers may bring in a nine-figure sum for their second coming.
Where it went wrong for Jack Grealish at Man City – and how Everton can fix him
The damage Newcastle’s disastrous summer could do to their wider project
It was as early as the first days of June that Eddie Howe and his staff feared this summer was going to be “a big problem” for Newcastle United.
The reason then was not yet failed purchases, the departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell or even Alexander Isak. Or at least just Isak. Newcastle already knew about the Swede’s ambitions to leave for months. Now, the same fears were growing about Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon, with the added concern that any unrest could lead to more agitation in the dressing room. The mood was so foreboding that Howe’s staff even asked others in football about potential solutions.
It was a huge shift from the satisfaction felt mere weeks before, and the end of a season that was the club’s best in decades. The Carabao Cup closed that long wait for a trophy, bringing a sense of release around the club. The final-day qualification for a second Champions League campaign in three seasons then seemed to take that further; to embolden everyone, and afford the club the financial assurance to really press on. There was no longer a PSR need to sell stars like Isak.
Miguel Delaney previews Newcastle’s season:
The damage Newcastle’s disastrous summer could do to their wider project
Richard Kone set for QPR move after fee agreed with Wycombe
Richard Kone has agreed to join Queens Park Rangers from Wycombe Wanderers in a deal worth at least £2.75m.
The two clubs are currently finalising add-ons, but the principles of an agreement have been struck in a coup for QPR to land the talented forward.
The 22-year-old also had interest from Leicester City, Preston North End and Toulouse, but has instead opted to join QPR, who have successfully sold their ambitious project amid a summer of hugely productive business at Loftus Road.
Richard Kone set for QPR move after fee agreed with Wycombe
How Crystal Palace’s failed fight to stay in the Europa League unfolded
Crystal Palace have officially been demoted from the Europa League.
The Eagles thought they had secured their place in the continent’s second-tier tournament after defying all the odds to win the FA Cup - their first-ever major trophy - which resulted in them qualifying for the Europa League.
However, Uefa ordered the Eagles to play the Conference League, Europe’s third-tier competition, after breaching the tournament’s multi-club ownership rules, which do not allow teams under the same owner to compete in the same competition.
How Palace’s fight to stay in the Europa League unfolded
Crystal Palace to play in Conference League as appeal against Uefa demotion fails
Crystal Palace will play in the Conference League next season after their appeal against Uefa’s decision to demote them from the Europa League failed, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has confirmed.
Palace had qualified for the Europa League through their stunning FA Cup victory over Man City, a historic first major trophy in the club’s history and one they followed up on with yesterday by winning the Community Shield.
Crystal Palace to play in Conference League as appeal against Uefa demotion fails
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk criticises Crystal Palace fans who disturbed Wembley tribute to Diogo Jota
Virgil van Dijk criticised the small number of Crystal Palace fans who disturbed a silence in tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva before the Community Shield at Wembley.
The brothers died on 3 July in a car accident in Zamora, Spain, after a suspected tyre blowout. The tragedy occurred only 11 days after Jota, a 28-year-old father of three, had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso.
Virgil van Dijk criticises Palace fans who disturbed Wembley tribute to Diogo Jota
Tottenham have hope under Thomas Frank and the priority is now clear
“He understands Rome wasn't built in a day. We haven't said to him that we want to win the Premier League this year,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said on The Overlap with Gary Neville last week.
He’d be wise to take on his own advice.
Spurs head into another season with a new manager at the helm as Thomas Frank succeeds Ange Postecoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium helm.
Tottenham have hope under Thomas Frank and the priority is now clear
AC Milan want Rasmus Hojlund
The arrival of Benjamin Sesko may well leave Rasmus Hojlund surplus to requirements at Manchester United.
Fabrizio Romano believes AC Milan are in talks over the Dane, even though the striker may wish to remain at Old Trafford.
Man City enter their age of uncertainty with legacies on the line
Pep Guardiola’s words can be delivered with exaggeration, sarcasm or, at times, a combination of the two, so his rhetoric can lend itself to different explanations.
But as he assessed his worst season in management, he declared: “I’m delighted to have failed.” If it was failure in the context of 12 league titles in his previous 15 seasons in the dugouts, different types of trebles, three Champions Leagues and an assortment of records, those are the standards Guardiola has set.
Man City enter their age of uncertainty with legacies on the line
Brentford line up new forward
Having let Bryan Mbeumo go, and with Yoane Wissa also linked with an exit, Brentford need a new forward.
A bid to Bournemouth for Dango Ouattara may be on the way with the two Premier League clubs in talks, Sky Sports believe.
