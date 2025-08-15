Transfer news live: Liverpool in talks for Guehi, Spurs and Arsenal battle for Eze, Man Utd to offload Sancho

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker warn Arsenal will not achieve Premier League victory in 2026

The new Premier League season starts tonight and club’s are looking to finalise any deals for new signings.

Manchester United have spent big on new forwards and have their sights on PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Brighton midfielder. First they will need to make some sales with Jadon Sancho being targeted by Besiktas and Roma, Antony wanted by Benfica and Chelsea interested in Alejandro Garnacho.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have agreed a fee with teenage defender Giovanni Leoni as they hope to bolster their defence. The club also remain in talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi and the London side may want to cash in before his contract expires next summer. The Reds also hold an interest in Alexander Isak, who is trying to force a move away from Newcastle, but they will need to spend big money to secure him.

Elsewhere, Spurs are also preparing to boost their own forward line and want to sign Palace’s Eberechi Eze and face and battle with Arsenal for his services.

