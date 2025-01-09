Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd could lose Mainoo, Arsenal want Brentford star and Man City’s double £85m move
The transfer window is in full swing with sides at both ends of the Premier League table looking to strengthen as they battle for survival, European football and the title
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League while the window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold negotiating a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United open to selling Marcus Rashford. Randal Kolo Muani is said to be one option for United, who look likely to miss out on Viktor Gyokeres this month, while they also like PSG left-back Nuno Mendes but may shockingly lose Kobbie Mainoo as Chelsea circle.
One of the more intriguing sagas is the fate of Dani Olmo who could be left in limbo is Barcelona fail in their attempts to re-register him. The Spanish giants are battling LaLiga over finanical issues which could mean Olmo needs to find a new club and there are plenty of teams, Arsenal and Chelsea included, monitoring the situation.
And across the rest of the English top-flight, clubs are sticking to PSR regulations and tight budgets as they look to find cut-price deals to bolster their squads.
Nottingham Forest eye former Aston Villa star to boost top four hopes
Nottingham Forest have made an enquiry about a loan deal for former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.
The Brazilian midfielder has struggled to justify his £42.35m (€50m) fee since joining Juventus last summer.
And the Mail report Forest could join the race to take the player on loan, with the Old Lady already offering the player to Manchester City, Manchester United and Fulham.
Man City starlet ready to follow Jadon Sancho path with Bundesliga move
Manchester City’s England Under-21 midfielder James McAtee is keen to move to the Bundesliga, reports the Telegraph.
Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart are all chasing the 22-year-old.
And after losing Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers in recent seasons, another top prospect looks set to develop away from the Etihad.
Man City target €40m Brazil defender to step up rebuild plans
Manchester City are interested in Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis as they start to plan for the future of their defence.
The Premier League champions hope to bring the 18-year-old to the Etihad Stadium while Palmeiras want €40m for the prospect.
City are also keen to sign another young centre-back, the 20-year-old Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens.
Their squad only contains two defenders they have bought in the last four years, in Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji, and manager Pep Guardiola has had a host of centre-back injuries this season.
Right-back Kyle Walker turns 35 in May while central defender John Stones is 30, with both Akanji and Nathan Ake having their 30th birthdays later this year and City have started to turn their attention towards the next generation of defenders.
Done deal! Wolves sign Ivorian centre-back from Reims
Wolves have strengthened this month after confirming the signing of Ivorian centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims.
The 27-year-old arrives at Molineux in a £16.6m deal and becomes an option for new head coach Vitor Pereira.
“Emmanuel’s a winner and he’s driven,” Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club’s website. “After the journey’s had, he’s still unbelievably hungry. He’s the type of player the Wolves fans should love, because you’re going to get absolutely everything he’s got.
“On paper, he should suit the Premier League. There’s plenty of ticks there. Obviously, you’ve always got the settling in period, and it is the hardest league in the world, so it can take time, but he can fall back on his key attributes being akin to the Premier League.
“The fact that he was on ours and Vitor’s lists shows that he’s well rounded, good on the ball, physically excellent, quick and a good personality. Then being made captain of Reims has really taken his game to the next level, and you can never have enough leaders.”
Arsenal target Brentford star to upgrade wing position
Arsenal have turned attention to Bryan Mbeumo over a potential summer signing.
Mikel Arteta’s side are in the hunt for January recruits, too, but the Brentford forward is also on their radar for later this year, reports Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.
The Gunners are especially keen to upgrade in the wing position, with Mbeumo under contract until 2026, an affordable deal could be struck.
Mbeumo has scored 13 goals and made three assists this season.
Man City prepare £85m double move to boost floundering season
Man City are ready to make a double £85m move to boost a staggering season under Pep Guardiola.
With the Premier League title race largely beyond them already, with Liverpool 12 points clear having played a game less.
But the Champions League is still an option, as is the FA Cup, with the Mail detailing two potential recruits in forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, rated at £50m, and Lens star Abdukodir Khusanov, valued at £35m.
Liverpool and Arsenal are also in the hunt for Marmoush, though City appear most willing to pay the £50m asking price.
Ipswich beat Everton in hunt for Villa star
Ipswich Town look to bolster their survival hopes with the signing of Jaden Philogene.
Everton were also keen, but Town have struck a deal with Aston Villa for £21m plus add-ons, reports Fabrizio Romano.
A medical is scheduled for Thursday morning, with Kieran McKenna thought to have played a key role.
AC Milan willing to make Marcus Rashford loan move on one condition
Marcus Rashford will have the opportunity to join AC Milan on loan this month, with Ruben Amorim not a fan of the Manchester United forward.
But a stumbling block appears to be Rashford’s wages, which are worth a reported £325,000 per week.
The Times reports the Rossoneri are keen to do a deal but will only match £150,000 per week in line with their top earners, with Alvaro Morata leading the squad.
Elon Musk would be open to buying Liverpool, claims father
The Reds, currently competing for a quadruple under the guidance of Arne Slot, are currently owned by Fenway Sports Group, following a deal in 2010, with the sports holding conglomerate announcing investment in 2023 through a minority investor.
A full sale has never been an option though, but Errol Musk maintains his son, owner of Tesla and social media platform X, would be open to acquiring the Anfield-based team.
Why Liverpool’s squad worries go well beyond Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold
Some of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s more traumatic outings in a Liverpool shirt have tended to involve Real Madrid. Normally, however, it entailed trial by Vinicius Junior, a test many a right-back has failed over the years. If there are plenty of reasons to join Real, one is that he would only have to face the Brazilian in training.
In the week Real attempted to sign Alexander-Arnold in January, his worst performance of the season felt ill-timed. Perhaps only the right-back and those closest to him know for sure if the distraction caused by Real contributed to his substandard display against Manchester United. Arne Slot, often a voice of reason, pointed out it is not the only difficult day even a player of Alexander-Arnold’s standard has experienced over the years. He afforded credit to the United double act of Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, citing their status as Portugal internationals, even if the inconvenient truth is that neither remotely resembles a left winger.
