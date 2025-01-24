Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea prepare bid for Man Utd star, Arsenal learn Sesko decision, record Cunha bid and more
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline, while Chelsea’s late interest in Alejandro Garnacho could unlock a series of moves.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month, with Mikel Arteta’s side chasing Matheus Cunha as an alternative.
Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, while the Blues are in talks with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic.
Manchester United have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back. But the club need to sell to buy, with Garnacho and Antony set to leave.
Marcus Rashford is also looking for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives, though a move away is not currently looking likely.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Walker set for Milan unveiling
Kyle Walker completed his medical with AC Milan on Thursday and is set to be announced by the club today.
The deal is a loan until the end of the season with an option to buy him for just over £4m from Manchester City.
West Ham in talks for Andre Silva
Sky Sports Germany claim that West Ham are in advanced talks over a move to sign RB Leipzig forward Andre Silva.
Silva has one goal and two assists in eight matches for Leipzig this term and could become the first signing of Graham Potter’s tenure.
Nagelsmann extends Germany contract
Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract with the German national team and will remain in post until 2028.
He will lead the team in the 2026 World Cup and Euro 2028.
Nagelsmann said: "I couldn't have imagined in September 2023, when I joined the DFB, that I would be the national coach beyond the home European Championship.
"Our big goal was a successful tournament. But at that time I couldn't imagine what the national team meant to the people of Germany. How many hearts she reaches and moves.
"This great feedback that we all, not just me, get every day shows us that our common path is the right one.
"And it is not over yet. All of us together - fans, team and coaching staff - have created something that we now want to develop successfully. We want to win titles together."
Middlesbrough agree deal foe Whittake
Middlesbrough have agreed a deal worth £8m to sign Plymouth Argyle striker Morgan Whittaker.
It’s understood the initial fee will be £6m, with £2m worth of add-ons.
The 24-year-old is expected to undergo a medical this weekend.
Plymouth rejected bids for Whittaker from Burnley and Hull City earlier this month.
Kieran Tierney agrees Celtic return
According to the Daily Telegraph, defender Kieran Tierney is close to agreeing a pre-contract to return to Celtic.
Tierney is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer and is been free to talk to clubs about moving as a free agent for the 2025-26 season.
Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla and Juventus were interested as were Everton who hoped to bolster David Moyes’ left-back options.
Tierney however favours a return to Celtic, the club he left six years ago to join Arsenal.
'Best for everyone' if Marcus Rashford leaves Manchester United, says Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand believes it would be “best for everybody” if Marcus Rashford leaves Manchester United.
The England international has not played for his hometown club since 12 December and appears to be out in the cold under Ruben Amorim.
He watched United’s injury-time Europa League win over Rangers from the stands on Thursday night (23 January) as his exile continued.
Ferdinand told TNT Sport: “I think that is an indication of what the club wants to happen. I think they want to get him out
“I think he needs to go a new club, a new situation, a new environment.”
Veiga to have Juventus medical
Chelsea defender Renato Veiga will arrive in Turin on Friday to undergo a medical at Juventus.
The Italian giants have agreed to sign the 21-year-old on a six-month loan which is expected to cost £4.2m in fees and wages combined.
No option or obligation to buy clause has been inserted into the contract, meaning Veiga will return to Chelsea in July.
Searing pace and plenty of goals: Can Omar Marmoush fill the Man City void left by Julian Alvarez?
Around 36 hours before Omar Marmoush was announced as Manchester City’s third signing in four days, the case for him had never seemed stronger. There was more than one dramatic comeback in the Champions League this week and, as they prepared for what proved a shellacking at Paris Saint-Germain, City may have noted the scoreline from Spain: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen, with both of the victors’ goals by Julian Alvarez.
They took his tally to 16 goals for the season, nine in his last 12 outings. Pep Guardiola has a policy of letting players leave if they want to and Atletico’s £82m offer was persuasive, but the Argentinian was a favourite of the City manager. He left a void that Marmoush will be charged with filling, of being a Swiss army knife of an attacking option: starter and substitute, striker and No 10 and player who can come inside from a starting berth on the sides, a sidekick for Erling Haaland or a deputy for him.
Can Omar Marmoush's pace and goals fill the Man City void left by Julian Alvarez?
Man City have spent £59m on their new attacking star, but an ageing midfield and defensive vulnerabilities leave Pep Guardiola with more questions than answers
