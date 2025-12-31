Transfer news live: Man City close on Semenyo, Guehi to Liverpool latest, Johnson fee agreed
Manchester City are leading the race for much-wanted Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo
The new year is nearly upon us and with that comes the re-opening of the transfer window as clubs assess their options for reinforcement in January.
Spending sprees from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal contributed to a record summer of Premier League expenditure last summer, with clubs from England’s top flight collectively splashing more than £3bn on new players.
And while the acquisition of elite players or long-term targets is less common in the mid-season window, it is not completely out of the question, with the saga surrounding Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo expected to reach its climax in the coming weeks or possibly days. The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to every Premier League big hitter but it appears Manchester City are now leading the race for the player, whose £65m release clause becomes active in January.
Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Europa League winner Brennan Johnson is verging on a £35m move to Crystal Palace, while Eagles skipper Marc Guehi remains a person of interest after his deadline day move to Liverpool collapsed. The England international is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, giving Palace one last chance to cash in if they choose to.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
When does the January transfer window open?
The January window will open tomorrow on Thursday 1 January 2026, and will remain open for nearly five weeks.
It closes on Monday, February 2, at an earlier hour of 7pm GMT.
It falls in line with changes to the summer window, which also previously closed at 11pm.
