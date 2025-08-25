Transfer news live: Spurs push for Savinho, Saudi back in for Fernandes, Man City agree Donnarumma terms
The latest transfers, gossip and rumours as deadline day begins to pull into view
Tottenham are sounding out attacking alternatives to Eberechi Eze after rivals Arsenal dramatically swooped to beat Thomas Frank’s side to his signature.
Arsenal confirmed a transfer worth £60m and £7.5m in add-ons – pretty much exactly Eze’s release clause - and the boyhood Gunners fan was unveiled at the Emirates before the Premier League match against Leeds. It leaves Spurs in a late scramble for a new attacker as the deadline looms, with Man City’s Savinho topping their list. However, The Independent understands both clubs are still very far apart when it comes to agreeing a price for the Brazilian.
Alexander Isak’s explosive statement this week accused Newcastle of “broken promises” and “lost trust”, with Liverpool still strongly linked with a move for the Swedish striker. The Reds’ offer of £110m fell short of Newcastle’s valuation and Eddie Howe described Isak’s statement as a “sad moment”, but the Magpies boss insists he won’t be left striker-short by the end of the window.
Elsewhere, Manchester United may be tasked with fending of more interest from Saudi Arabia for captain Bruno Fernandes, with Al-Ittihad targeting the midfielder. They continue to be hampered with goalkeeping struggles, but it is their city rivals that could strengthen in that department, with Manchester City agreeing personal terms with PSG stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
Ten Premier League transfers that could still happen before deadline day
Transfer deadline day is just around the corner, with clubs across Europe having until 1 September to wrap up the final deals of a busy summer window.
The Premier League once again heads the spending across the continent, with multiple English clubs having spent over £100m this summer, from Sunderland’s £140m spree to Liverpool’s deal for Florian Wirtz, which alone could reach £116m.
Several big deals are still close too, with Arsenal on the verge of signing Eberechi Eze for £67.5m, while Chelsea are completing a deal for Julio Enciso and Nottingham Forest are close to wrapping up a move for Douglas Luiz.
And with just 11 days left until the window slams shut, there is plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs look to make their final additions ahead of the 2025/26 season starting in earnest.
Here are 10 Premier League deals that could still be done before the deadline.
Ten Premier League transfers that could still happen before deadline day
Before the transfer window closes, Man Utd must strengthen in one area - and it isn’t where you think
Following a 1-0 loss to Arsenal and a dispiriting draw with Fulham, it’s clear that there is a glaring hole in this Man United side - and it isn’t in their new-look, £200m front line.
Chris Wilson argues the club must strengthen in one key area, with Ruben Amorim’s future at stake if they don’t:
Man Utd must strengthen in one key area - and it’s not where you think
Fulham need three new signings, Marco Silva says
Fulham boss Marco Silva has criticised the club for failing to make crucial signings during this window, pointing out three key positions that they need to strengthen in on BBC Match of the Day.
After a pair of draws to open their league campaign, he said, “We lost two wingers and a striker and the plan we said in May has not happened.
“We have eight or nine days to correct things. We have to sign at least three players before the end of the market.”
Chelsea need sales to sanction moves before deadline day
Chelsea will press ahead with moves to sign Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons this week if Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Tyrique George all leave, according to Sky Sports.
Multiple clubs are trying to buy Jackson and Nkunku, and take George on loan.
Seventeen players have left Chelsea this summer, bringing in around £270m - but more need to go for Chelsea to carry on securing their top targets.
Eberechi Eze will create ‘magic moments’ and take Arsenal to next level – Arteta
New Arsenal signing Eberechi Eze will create “magic moments” and take the club to a different level, manager Mikel Arteta claimed.
Arteta said of his latest recruit: “He (Eze) has the capacity to create these magic moments. He can do it from different positions, different situations. He’s got that flair and he’s got that charisma about him that is very contagious.
“It shows how much we want to take this club to a different level. His talent is unquestionable. He’s experienced in this league. The personality is unbelievable.
“He can play different positions. We know he can play as an attacking midfielder, right or left. He doesn’t care. And you can tell that what happened on that pitch (before the game) meant the world to him so I am delighted to have him.”
Eberechi Eze will create ‘magic moments’ and take Arsenal to next level – Arteta
Philip Billing close to return to Denmark
FC Midtjylland are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Philip Billing from Bournemouth, according to Sky Sports.
The package being discussed is a permanent move worth around £5m in total.
The 29-year-old joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2019 for around £14m from Huddersfield.
The deep-seated issue that explains West Ham’s worrying decline
“You can write what you want, at any time,” Graham Potter said, when asked if this is already a relegation battle. He admitted he “knows his responsibilities” when asked about his future.
From that, you could of course write at least some of the good from this 5-1 – like Joao Pedro’s supreme impact and how Chelsea might have now started a proper challenge.
Except, it’s impossible not to get away from the bad. And this was very bad from West Ham United, to the point that Potter looks in immediate danger. Might he even be gone before Nuno Espirito Santo? Could the Nottingham Forest manager replace him, given issues there?
The deep-seated issue that explains West Ham’s worrying decline
Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo expected to remain in charge for match at Palace
Nuno EspirNuno Espirito Santo looks set to be in charge of Nottingham Forest for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.
Nuno poured fuel on speculation his job was under threat on Friday saying “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”.
The Portuguese, who signed a new contract in June after guiding Forest to European football for the first time since 1995, admitted that his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had deteriorated, due in part to the arrival of global head of football Edu Gaspar.ito Santo looks set to be in charge of Nottingham Forest for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.
Nuno poured fuel on speculation his job was under threat on Friday saying “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”.
The Portuguese, who signed a new contract in June after guiding Forest to European football for the first time since 1995, admitted that his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had deteriorated, due in part to the arrival of global head of football Edu Gaspar.
Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo expected to remain in charge for match at Palace
DONE DEAL! Renato Sanches leaves PSG for Panathinaikos on loan
Renato Sanches has left PSG for Greek side Panathinaikos on loan.
Once the breakout star of Euro 2016, Sanches has endured a stop-start career, with high-profile moves to the Parisian giants and Bayern Munich proving ill-fated.
The Portuguese midfielder looked to have revived his career at Lille, where he spent three years and helped deliver a Ligue 1 title.
But after finding game time hard to come by at the Parc des Princes, he now makes his third loan move since moving to the French capital in 2022.
Celtic target also left out of Royal Antwerp squad today alongside Senne Lammens
Man United target Senne Lammens wasn’t the only one left out of Royal Antwerp’s squad today.
Michel-Ange Balikwisha, wanted by Celtic, was also left out.
The Hoops remain in talks with the Belgian club over a £5m deal for the winger, according to Sky Sports.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments