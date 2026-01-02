Transfer news live: Liverpool eye Belgian defender, Maresca in shock Chelsea exit, Man City close on Semenyo
Manchester City are closing in on a big-money move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, while Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez has been linked with the champions
The January transfer window is open and with the new year comes a chance for clubs to monitor the market after assessing their options to strengthen or trim their numbers to boost spending this month.
Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal helped to produce a record summer of Premier League expenditure last summer, with clubs from England’s top flight collectively splashing more than £3bn on new players.
The big news this morning, however, is that Chelsea have parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca after 18 months in charge of the club. With a new manager and potentially a signing or two expected at Stamford Bridge, with their title hopes all but gone and a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
While the acquisition of elite players or long-term targets is less common in the mid-season window, it is not completely out of the question, with the saga surrounding Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo expected to reach its climax in the coming weeks or possibly days. The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to every Premier League big hitter but it appears Manchester City are now leading the race for the player, whose £65m release clause becomes active in January.
Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Europa League winner Brennan Johnson is verging on a £35m move to Crystal Palace, while Eagles skipper Marc Guehi remains a person of interest after his deadline day move to Liverpool collapsed. The England international is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, giving Palace one last chance to cash in if they choose to.
West Ham need to strengthen 'the sooner the better', says Nuno
Relegation-threatened West Ham will look to strengthen in January, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo saying he has a “clear idea” of what the club needs - and “the sooner the better”.
Youngsters Oliver Scarles and Freddie Potts featured on Sunday against Brighton, with untried 18-year-old Ezra Mayers and Mohamadou Kante, 20, coming on as substitutes.
“I am pleased for the young players, because they're helping,” Nuno said.
“But it's also clear that, in terms of squad, we need to rebalance our squad. We need to make the right moves in a very difficult transfer window to operate.
“But we need to, so we can improve and have more options for the second half of the season.
“I have a clear idea about everything. I have a clear idea, because this is our job. It's up to us to pass information to the club, so the club is aware of what we need.
“It's coming in a couple of days. The reflection is clear, so the sooner the better.”
Antoine Semenyo set to join Manchester City from Bournemouth for £65m
Manchester City are accelerating talks with Bournemouth to sign Antoine Semenyo for his £65m release clause.
There are still issues to discuss as Pep Guardiola tries to make him his first buy of 2026.
Liverpool are also interested in the Ghana international but face a decision whether to trigger the release clause themselves and match City’s interest, with the clause expiring on 10 January, making this deal a race against time.
Transfer news live
Hello, happy New Year, and welcome along to live coverage of the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals.
The deals come thick and fast with a chance to shift the trajectory of each club’s season.
So, let’s get started...
Liverpool linked with Joel Ordonez of Club Brugge
Liverpool appear poised to bring in Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge to boost their defence, reports the Mirror.
The Reds have a clear path after Chelsea pulled out of the race to sign the Ecuadorian.
A deal for as much as £43m for the centre-back is in the works, with an initial fee of £35m, plus add-ons.
