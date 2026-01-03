Transfer news live: Man City close on Semenyo, Palace sign Johnson, Rosenior responds to Chelsea links
Manchester City are closing in on a big-money move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, while Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez has been linked with the champions
The January transfer window is open and with the new year comes a chance for clubs to monitor the market after assessing their options to strengthen or trim their numbers to boost spending this month.
While the acquisition of elite players or long-term targets is less common in the mid-season window, it is not completely out of the question, with the saga surrounding Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo expected to reach its climax in the coming weeks or possibly days.
The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to every Premier League big hitter but Manchester City are now leading the race for the player, whose £65m release clause becomes active in January, although he will remain with the Cherries long enough to face Arsenal today.
Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Europa League winner Brennan Johnson has completed a £35m move to Crystal Palace, while Eagles skipper Marc Guehi remains of interest to Arne Slot after his deadline day move to Liverpool collapsed. The England international is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, giving Palace one last chance to cash in if they choose to.
And Chelsea have parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca after 18 months in charge of the club, with Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior tipped as the frontrunner to replace him at Stamford Bridge.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
Antoine Semenyo to feature against Arsenal
Good morning and welcome to day three of the transfer window!
Those waiting for the future of Bournemouth’s highly rated attacker Antoine Semenyo to be settled will have to wait a little longer, as Cherries boss Andoni Iraola says the 25-year-old will feature in their clash against Arsenal later today.
Iraola said “nothing is signed”, although Manchester City are heavy favourites for the Ghanaian’s signature.
Man United target French duo in January boost
Manchester United are linked with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Ruben Amorim could add another forward to his attack, with the 28-year-old seen as a reference point.
United have also been linked with Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, with Sky Sports detailing how United have tracked the 20-year-old after an impressive run of form for the French side.
Fulham have bid rejected for PSV striker Pepi
PSV have rejected a £26m bid from Fulham for striker Ricardo Pepi, according to The Athletic.
American Pepi, who turns 23 next month, has 10 goals and two assists in all competitions for PSV, while also boasting 13 goals in 34 caps for the US national team.
Fulham are expected to lodge another bid for Pepi, whose current deal runs until 2030.
Juventus targeting West Ham midfielder before pursuing Sandro Tonali in summer
Juventus are interested in West Ham’s 31-year-old midfielder Guido Rodriguez, according to Sky in Italy.
Manager Luciano Spalletti likes the Argentina international and is looking for a short-term solution on loan.
This comes as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Juventus will step up their pursuit of Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali in the summer, with the club having little hope of signing him in January.
The same source claims the Italian giants are keen to bring Federico Chiesa back to the club.
Rosenior 'calm' over Chelsea links
Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior has not ruled out the possibility of replacing Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, with the 41-year-old saying on Friday that he could not guarantee he would remain at the French club until the end of the season.
Rosenior is the leading candidate to replace Maresca, who parted ways with Chelsea on Thursday following a poor run of results and a fallout with club owners, despite having won the Club World Cup in July.
Strasbourg, who topped the league-phase standings in the Conference League, travel to Nice on Saturday. However, at Friday’s press conference, speculation over Rosenior’s potential move to Chelsea dominated proceedings.
“I’m calm. There is a lot of noise and speculation,” Rosenior told reporters.
“If you pay attention to it as a coach, you go crazy. We are working on the preparation for the Nice match. I’m the coach of Strasbourg and I hope we get a good result.”
Tottenham looking into Antoine Semenyo alternatives
Tottenham have turned their attention to alternative winger targets with Antoine Semenyo set to move elsewhere.
Versatile attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche remains of interest according to the Daily Mail, with the Monaco man excelling against them in the Champions League last year.
Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig, Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz and summer target Savinho have also been namedropped as potential targets.
Done deal: Palace sign Johnson
“We feel we are the perfect place for Brennan to continue his already impressive journey,” Palace chairman Steve Parish said.
“His arrival bolsters our attacking options in what is proving to be our busiest season to date, competing on numerous fronts, including for the first time in Europe.”
Done deal: Palace sign Johnson
Crystal Palace have signed Welsh winger Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a club-record fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported the transfer is worth £35 million ($47.16 million).
Palace, who sit 10th in the Premier League, said Johnson will be eligible to make his debut away at Newcastle United on Sunday.
“I’m really delighted that Brennan has joined the club. He arrives very early in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen so quickly,” Palace manager Oliver Glasner said in a statement.
“Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability, and with all the upcoming games he will be a valuable addition to the squad.”
Rasmus Hojlund considers himself a Napoli player, says sports director
Napoli sports director Giovanni Manna says on-loan Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund already believes himself to be part of the club.
The 22-year-old joined on loan in the summer and has enjoyed a revival in fortunes since moving to Serie A, with seven goals in 19 games.
His loan agreement includes an obligation to buy if Napoli secure Champions League football. The club is third in Serie A and on track to qualify.
Manna told Corriere dello Sport: “We did everything we could to sign him. There were more storied clubs interested, but his will was crucial, and we are proud of it.”
Asked whether a permanent deal is a formality, Manna said: “As of today, I think so.”
United youngster to remain with Owls
While Manchester United will hope to bring in a few names, they will have to decide on youngster Harry Amass’ immediate future.
United could recall the 18-year-old English defender, who is on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.
But the Sun reports that United will allow the player to stay with the Owls, despite a struggling season.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks