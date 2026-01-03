Transfer news live: Semenyo to Man City latest, Rosenior responds to Chelsea links, Liverpool chase centre-back

Man City have been linked with a move for Antoine Semenyo (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The January transfer window is open and with the new year comes a chance for clubs to monitor the market after assessing their options to strengthen or trim their numbers to boost spending this month.

While the acquisition of elite players or long-term targets is less common in the mid-season window, it is not completely out of the question, with the saga surrounding Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo expected to reach its climax in the coming weeks or possibly days.

The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to every Premier League big hitter but Manchester City are now leading the race for the player, whose £65m release clause becomes active in January, although he will remain with the Cherries long enough to face Arsenal today.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Europa League winner Brennan Johnson has completed a £35m move to Crystal Palace, while Eagles skipper Marc Guehi remains of interest to Arne Slot after his deadline day move to Liverpool collapsed. The England international is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, giving Palace one last chance to cash in if they choose to.

And Chelsea have parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca after 18 months in charge of the club, with Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior tipped as the frontrunner to replace him at Stamford Bridge.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below