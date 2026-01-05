Transfer news live: Real Madrid challenge Liverpool for Wharton, Mainoo could leave Man Utd, Semenyo to Man City latest
Manchester City’s deal to sign Antoine Semenyo is edging closer to completion, while Real Madrid are interested in in Premier League midfielders Adam Wharton and Rodri
The January transfer window is in full flow and the new year brings a chance for teams across Europe to add to their squads ahead of the defining part of the season.
Big-money transfers and superstar moves are often few and far between during the winter window but there are already suggestions that this month could be different to the norm, with Manchester City looking most likely to secure a deal for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.
That move – which it has been suggested will hit around the £65m mark – could be wrapped up in the coming days, and the usual suspects are also looking to make moves to improve their squads, with Liverpool considering Marc Guehi and Manchester United monitoring Carlos Baleba.
Real Madrid are said to be interested in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton who has plenty of suitors in the Premier League including Liverpool while City’s Rodri has once again been linked with a move to the Spanish giants.
Elsewhere, Chelsea are looking to appoint a new boss after the sacking of Enzo Maresca and there is mounting scrutiny on Ruben Amorim due to his fiery comments after the draw to Leeds.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Real Madrid to challenge Liverpool for Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace’s creative midfielder Adam Wharton is a prime target for plenty of Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United.
He is valued at around £60m but is unlikely to move away from Palace in January despite the growing interest in his skills.
Some of that interest comes from abroad with AS claiming that Wharton has been offered to Real Madrid who would then challenge Liverpool - seen as the English club in pole position - for his signature.
This is all speculation as, in another report, AS say that Madrid will not be making any moves in the January window meaning the path is clear should some of the Premier League big hitters want to make their move before the month is out.
Man United star linked with Napoli move
Napoli have enjoyed reviving a Manchester United midfielder’s career previously, after Scott McTominay’s sensational impact in Serie A.
And now the Azzurri want Kobbie Mainoo, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 20-year-old could emerge as a target this month, but only if Dutch winger Noa Lang can find a move away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
