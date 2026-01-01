Transfer news live: Man City close on Semenyo, Brennan Johnson nears Palace switch, Man Utd battle for Leipzig winger
Manchester City are leading the race for much-wanted Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo
The new year is upon us and with it comes the re-opening of the transfer window as clubs assess their options for reinforcement in January.
Spending sprees from Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal contributed to a record summer of Premier League expenditure last summer, with clubs from England’s top flight collectively splashing more than £3bn on new players.
And while the acquisition of elite players or long-term targets is less common in the mid-season window, it is not completely out of the question, with the saga surrounding Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo expected to reach its climax in the coming weeks or possibly days. The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to every Premier League big hitter but it appears Manchester City are now leading the race for the player, whose £65m release clause becomes active in January.
Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Europa League winner Brennan Johnson is verging on a £35m move to Crystal Palace, while Eagles skipper Marc Guehi remains a person of interest after his deadline day move to Liverpool collapsed. The England international is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, giving Palace one last chance to cash in if they choose to.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
Iraola insists Semenyo 'will still be with us' in early January
Although maybe not, according the Bournemouth manager.
Antoine Semenyo is reportedly keen to have his future sorted by 1 January, but Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was emphatic the forward would still be with the club for their game against Arsenal on Saturday 3 January.
The 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday was “definitely not” his last game for the Cherries, Iraola said on BBC Match of the Day.
“He is a massive player for us and he will still be with us” for the Arsenal game.
“It is not the last game he has played for us, definitely not.”
Manchester City move ahead of Liverpool in race to sign Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City have opened talks with Bournemouth about Antoine Semenyo in a bid to sign the winger when the transfer window opens.
Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his contract with the Cherries but there are still issues to discuss as Pep Guardiola tries to make him his first buy of 2026.
Liverpool are also interested in the Ghana international and face a decision whether to trigger the release clause themselves and match City’s interest.
It could all be done over the next few days...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks