The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news LIVE: Man United meet release clause for £62.5m signing as Frimpong lands in Liverpool
Ruben Amorim could boost his squad after a disastrous season, with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha a top target, while Alexander Isak is set to stay at Newcastle, leaving Liverpool to look elsewhere
The transfer window is almost open with the Club World Cup opening up an emergency, short-term window, though other clubs not involved in the new Fifa tournament are pushing ahead with plans to strengthen this summer.
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title, with a new striker top of their priorities to push Cody Gakpo. And after links to Alexander Isak, the Swede is now poised to stay at Newcastle United after securing Champions League football next season.
A new name could be Hugo Ekitike, who is also a Chelsea target, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker one of the hottest properties in European football.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Full story: Matheus Cunha set for Manchester United medical after £62.5m release clause met
Matheus Cunha will have a medical with Manchester United after they triggered his £62.5m release clause at Wolves.
The Brazilian is set to become the third and biggest buy of Ruben Amorim’s time at Old Trafford as the Portuguese has targeted him to bring firepower to a goal-shy United team.
Wolves agreed a payment structure with United, which is believed to involve paying the transfer fee over two years, and have given Cunha permission to have a medical at Old Trafford.
Richard Jolly brings you the latest:
Cunha set for Man United medical after £62.5m release clause met
Amorim on transfer plans: 'We don't need a big squad'
Ruben Amorim had this to say on United’s transfer plans for the summer, amid reports that the squad will be culled after their disastrous season and with no European fixtures for the upcoming campaign.
“Without the Champions League, we also don't need a big squad,” he explained in Kuala Lumpur on their post-season tour.
"We can control the squad in a better way. Then we have a plan, that is to bring in some new players, but our big plan is to improve the team we have, to improve the academy. It's a good opportunity to see the young players and sometimes we have surprises like Ayden [Heaven], who every time he has played, has proved that he's a first-team player.”
Ruben Amorim reveals Man United transfer stance after Europa League final failure
Cunha granted permission to undergo medical
Big news to round off the night!
According to PA, Manchester United have have been granted permission by Wolves to finalise a deal to sign Matheus Cunha.
Wolves were unwilling to negotiate on terms but United have now met the release clause, with the Brazil international set to undergo a medical.
Tottenham offered the chance to sign Sane
Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign ex-Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, according to Sky Sports.
The German international is set to become a free agent next month when his contract expires at Bayern Munich.
Spurs are now a far more attractive prospect after qualifying for Champions League football through their Europa League triumph.
Yamal extends contract
Lamine Yamal has extended his contract that will keep him at Barcelona until 2031.
Knocking any extravagant rumours of a shock Yamal transfer on the head early, I see.
Man United make contact with Wolves over Cunha release clause
Manchester United have made contact with Wolves to discuss paying Matheus Cunha’s £62.5m release clause, according to Sky Sports.
The stumbling block could be over installments, with United having so far offered to pay the fee over five years. Wolves are demanding for the terms of the clause to be met, which state that the £62.5m is paid in three parts over two years.
Conte's future at Napoli yet to be confirmed
Antonio Conte might have just led Napoli to the Scudetto, but his future at the club remains up in the air.
That’s according to Sky Sports, who say the ex-Spurs and Chelsea boss had three-hour meeting today with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
Tah to swap Bayer Leverkusen for Bayern Munich
Sky Sports reports that Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, whose contract expires this summer, is close to joining Bayern Munich.
The teams are in conversation over a potential fee for him to join Bayern in time for the Club World Cup.
Manchester United and Barcelona were reportedly also interested but have missed out to the German giants.
Newcastle enter race to sign Delap
Newcastle have thrown their hat into the ring to sign Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, a standout for the club despite their slide back into the Championship.
Manchester United are the frontrunners for his signature, while Chelsea are also interested, but Newcastle will hope their return to the Champions League will sway the England under-21 international.
The Magpies are also reportedly interested in Brighton’s Joao Pedro, the i reports.
Mohamed Salah reveals Saudi Arabia transfer plan
Mohamed Salah said that he would have gone to the Saudi Pro-League this summer if he had not signed a new deal with Liverpool.
The Egyptian revealed he held “serious” talks with the cash-rich Saudi league. Al-Ittihad had bid £150m for him in 2023 and there was renewed interest from the division in recent months.
Liverpool rejected that but risked losing Salah on a free transfer this year, as his contract entered its final few months and after the forward described himself as “more out than in”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments