Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd close in on Matheus Cunha as Bruno Fernandes decision set to be made
Ruben Amorim could boost his squad after a disastrous season as a flurry of transfer activity set to begin
The transfer window is almost open with the Club World Cup creating an emergency, short-term window — though clubs not involved in the new Fifa tournament are pushing ahead with plans to strengthen this summer.
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward. There could also be exits from Old Trafford, though, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those being linked with moves away.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title, with a new striker perhaps on the wish list as right-back Jeremie Frimpong nears a switch to help fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure. A forward to monitor could be Hugo Ekitike, who is also a Chelsea target, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker one of the hottest properties in European football.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Cristiano Ronaldo sends cryptic message over next club after Al Nassr’s season ends
A former Manchester United player with close connections to Sporting Lisbon one assumes will not be on Ruben Amorim’s list of targets is Cristiano Ronaldo - though it appears that the ageing forward could be on the move.
What Ruben Amorim must do at Man United to bring ‘the good days’ back
Manchester United are in the mire - a dreadful Premier League campaign, no European football next season, and a ideological manager with a mismatched squad in need of an overhaul. But Ruben Amorim spoke with optimism that there are brighter times ahead for the club on Sunday - Richard Jolly explains what he, and Manchester United, need to succeed...
The hard decisions Aston Villa now face after transfer gamble backfires
In a predicament, somewhat, are Aston Villa, so impressive at times this season (and very nearly conquerors of PSG) yet finding themselves one point short of a Champions League return. Richard Jolly explores how the club may navigate the next couple of months.
Eddie Howe says reaching Champions League allows him to strengthen Newcastle
So it won’t be Paul Mitchell overseeing the summer business for Newcastle - though Eddie Howe is confident he will get the backing to build on Champions League qualification.
Newcastle rocked by key departure ahead of transfer window
Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell is to leave the Magpies after less than a year in his role.
Mitchell, who was appointed as Manchester United-bound Dan Ashworth's replacement in July last year, will end his stay by mutual consent at the end of June.
His arrival on Tyneside reunited him with chief executive Darren Eales, with whom he had worked previously at Tottenham, although Eales too is due to step down for health reasons.
A club statement said: "Paul Mitchell, Newcastle United's sporting director, will leave the club by mutual consent at the end of June 2025.
"During Paul's tenure as sporting director, the club won its first major domestic trophy in 70 years by lifting the Carabao Cup in March 2025 and has secured Champions League football for the 2025/26 campaign.
"Paul leaves with the club's best wishes and the Board would like to express its sincere thanks to him for his professionalism and diligent service."
Chelsea identify top striker target after Champions League boost
Chelsea have discussed a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, as they hone transfer plans now that they have qualified for the 2025/26 Champions League.
Victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, to round out the Premier League 2024/25 campaign, thanks to Levi Colwill’s goal, has handed Enzo Maresca’s side a boost.
With Nicolas Jackson suspended for the final two games and Marc Guiu just 18 years of age, Chelsea had been left short in attack.
The club are now actively targeting a striker in the market with the French star high on their list, though they also have significant interest in Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and Ipswich Town's Liam Delap.
Leroy Sane linked with return to Premier League
It is five years now since Leroy Sane left Manchester City for Bayern Munich, but the Germany international is now out of contract in Bavaria and readily available. One would thing there will be a fair few suitors for a proven performer - Sky Sports suggest that Tottenham have been given the chance to sign him as they look to bolster their squad after Europa League success earned a Champions League place.
Liverpool transfer guide: Florian Wirtz and top targets for Arne Slot’s title defence
Want an in-depth look at all of Liverpool’s top targets? Will Castle’s handy transfer guide has you covered.
Liverpool transfer guide: Top targets and areas to improve for title defence
Jeremie Frimpong set for switch
Salah is staying, but Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure has left a vacancy at right-back - one that looks set to be filled by Jeremie Frimpong. The Bayer Leverkusen defender’s deal could be done in the next couple of days after he underwent a medical 10 days or so ago.
Mohamed Salah reveals stunning Saudi transfer plan before signing new Liverpool contract
So Bruno Fernandes may yet be Saudi Arabia-bound, and Mohamed Salah could have been, too. Richard Jolly reports on an intriguing revelation made by the Liverpool forward having committed his future to the club.
