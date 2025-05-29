The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal close in on Zubimendi as Man Utd near first signing
Ruben Amorim could boost his squad after a disastrous season as a flurry of transfer activity begins
The transfer window is almost open with the Club World Cup creating an emergency, short-term window — though clubs not involved in the new Fifa tournament are still pushing ahead with plans to strengthen this summer.
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward. There could also be exits from Old Trafford, though, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those being linked with moves away.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title, with a new striker perhaps on the wish list as right-back Jeremie Frimpong nears a switch to help fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure. A forward to monitor could be Hugo Ekitike, who is also a Chelsea target, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker one of the hottest properties in European football. Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Manchester City targeting Cherki or Gibbs-White for No 10 role
Telegraph Sport report that Manchester City are eyeing Lyon’s Rayan Cherki, who has confirmed he will leave the club this summer.
The 21-year-old is believed to have a release clause of around £20-25 million, and signing him would provide City with a cheaper but similar talent to Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, whose hefty fee has reportedly dampened enthusiasm for him at the Etihad.
But Cherki isn’t the only No 10 that Man City are considering, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the club are also interested in Morgan Gibbs-White.
The 25-year-old has starred in Nottingham Forest’s remarkable season that culminated in a Conference League spot and an FA Cup semi-final. He could end up being a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.
DONE DEAL! Bayern Munich tie up Tah
News from Bavaria of a signing, with Bayern Munich moving for free agent Jonathan Tah. The experienced defender will provide another option at the back for Vincent Kompany next season.
Chelsea identify top striker target after Champions League boost
There was success in the Conference League final for Chelsea last night, and it appears the club may have identified their top target up front in Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike - though there could well be competition for the Frenchman. Miguel Delaney has more.
Chelsea identify top striker target after Champions League boost
Liverpool transfer guide: Florian Wirtz and top targets for Arne Slot’s title defence
Want a full run down of the potential ins and outs at Anfield this summer? Will Castle’s guide to Liverpool’s transfer window has you covered...
Liverpool transfer guide: Top targets and areas to improve for title defence
Liverpool set Caoimhin Kelleher price tag as Brentford register interest in Irish goalkeeper
Brentford are among the clubs interested in signing Caoimhin Kelleher, with Liverpool wanting at least £20m for the goalkeeper.
Kelleher will soon enter the last year of his contract at Anfield and is expected to leave in search of regular first-team football.
Brentford have made contact with Liverpool as they look for a potential successor to Mark Flekken, who is of interest to Bayer Leverkusen.
Brentford eye Caoimhin Kelleher as Liverpool set price tag
Kevin De Bruyne transfer saga takes fresh twist with multiple offers
Kevin De Bruyne is still deciding on his future, principally between Napoli and Chicago Fire, although has still not ruled out a move to another Premier League club.
The 33-year-old had a 25-minute meeting with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, but it is understood negotiations are not yet as advanced as have been made out in Italy, with De Laurentiis saying De Bruyne had already bought a villa in the country.
Kevin De Bruyne transfer saga takes fresh twist with multiple offers
Omar Berrada says Man Utd have plan in place for ambitious transfer window
Chief executive Omar Berrada says Manchester United will balance “ambition” with the need to be “prudent” in the transfer market having been given permission to wrap up a deal for Wolves’ Matheus Cunha.
The Red Devils are looking to rebuild the side after their worst top-flight season since they were relegated in 1973-74, which was compounded by last week’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham in Bilbao.
That damaging defeat meant United missed out on silverware and Champions League qualification, worth an estimated £100million, and the club have wasted little time trying to improve Ruben Amorim’s side.
Omar Berrada says Man Utd have plan in place for ambitious transfer window
Matheus Cunha is the enigma that could finally solve Man United’s mess
There are reasons why a club with a diminishing income and limited leeway within Profitability and Sustainability Rules would submit a £62.5m offer around 48 hours after their season ended.
Manchester United, left with more questions after a torrid campaign, could look at the numbers and see that Matheus Cunha scored 15 Premier League goals last season. It is more than double the combined haul of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. They could add in the efforts of Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Antony in United shirts and still have fewer than Cunha had mustered by the end of February.
Or they might just be rationalising that it was a hefty price to pay to spare them some embarrassment. Because, in different ways and in the last two seasons, Cunha has contrived to show up his future employers.
Matheus Cunha is the enigma that could finally solve Man United’s mess
Matheus Cunha set for Manchester United medical after £62.5m release clause met
Matheus Cunha will have a medical with Manchester United after they triggered his £62.5m release clause at Wolves.
The Brazilian is set to become the third and biggest buy of Ruben Amorim’s time at Old Trafford as the Portuguese has targeted him to bring firepower to a goal-shy United team.
Wolves agreed a payment structure with United, which is believed to involve paying the transfer fee over two years, and have given Cunha permission to have a medical at Old Trafford.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments