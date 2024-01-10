Transfer news LIVE: Tottenham fight for Radu Dragusin after signing Timo Werner, Chelsea chase Victor Osimhen
Werner has completed a Premier League return while Ajax are reportedly interested in former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson
The January transfer window can be a strange beast on occasions, slow to start but frenzied at the end of the month as teams try to fix flaws or add depth in a compressed timeframe – and often with clubs who don’t want to deal. That can result in inflated fees or extremely late deals being done, but the rumours themselves start early and simply keep going.
This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. That might depend on sales though, while Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments. Spurs are chasing Genoa’s Radu Dragusin to improve their defence, while Chelsea eye Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.
Tottenham complete Timo Werner loan deal and reveal £15m transfer option
Tottenham have completed their first signing of the January transfer window with the loan addition of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.
Former Chelsea attacker Werner arrives on a six-month deal, which includes the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou gave the green light to sign the 27-year-old with captain Son Heung-min set to miss the next month while at the Asian Cup with South Korea.
Werner returns to the Premier League with unfinished business after he endured a mixed spell at Chelsea, scoring 23 times in 89 appearances after a £54m move.
PSG aiming for midfield addition
Separate news reports claim that while PSG are primarily focused on keeping Kylian Mbappe at the club beyond summer, they also want a new midfielder.
Sky Germany say talks between the French club and Bayern Munich have already begun over a possible deal for Joshua Kimmich for this month.
Elsewhere, the i say that Newcastle know PSG are keen on Bruno Guimaraes, but they won’t be letting him leave during this window.
Victor Osimhen hits out at teammate’s agent over future
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has hit back at Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent Mamuka Jugeli, labelling him as a “piece of filth”.
It follows comments from the Georgia international’s agent made about the Nigerian’s future.
Osimhen has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, but penned a new contract last month to 2026, ending speculation until this summer.
But Osimhen was angered by Kvaratskhelia’s agent, whoo told Georgian journalist Tsotne Kinkladze: “Osimhen will sign for a Saudi club in the summer. Kvara won’t sign for a Saudi club even if they give him €1 billion!”
But Osimhen took to Instagram to reply: “Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace. I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumbf***! Keep my name out of your mouth!”
Jordan Henderson’s Saudi Arabia U-turn can’t save his ruined reputation
The welcome suggested they were Anfield’s favourite spectators. Fabinho, the ‘lighthouse’ of Jurgen Klopp’s first great Liverpool FC team, and Roberto Firmino, the spirit animal and tactical fulcrum, were back at their former home for the first time. A filthy night on New Year’s Day presumably offered an indication of what they almost certainly don’t miss – the relentless driving rain – and what they might: an irresistible Liverpool performance and a brilliant, high-tempo game against Newcastle.
Was it like that when Firmino’s Al-Ahli beat Fabinho’s Al-Ittihad in October? Meteorologically, no. The football was probably very different, too, though the chances are that most of us cannot say for certain. The Saudi Pro League lured many of football’s biggest names; Saudi Arabia may become the centre of the footballing world in the future, though it would be instructive to know how many tune in for its matches now. But on New Year’s Day, Anfield felt the place to be.
Perhaps Firmino thinks so; maybe Jordan Henderson, too, though the most eye-catching and controversial of the departures from Liverpool has not yet made his comeback. The former Liverpool – and current Al-Ettifaq – captain has spent his time on the French ski slopes of Val d’Isere instead.
Yet the indications are that, like Firmino but with a very different context, he is eyeing Europe in January for other reasons. For the Brazilian, it has been an undignified decline: he is now on the bench for Al-Ahli. Henderson is a constant in Steven Gerrard’s flatlining team – though he may be concerned precisely how much longer it is Gerrard’s side – but is apparently hankering after a return.
Amid talk of a struggle to settle in a very different country – or two, as Henderson is living in Bahrain, not Saudi Arabia – the football has proved far inferior.
Jordan Henderson’s Saudi Arabia U-turn can’t save his ruined reputation
The former Liverpool captain tarnished his legacy when he sacrificed his values for the chance to move to Saudi Arabia – now he is looking for a way out, was it really worth it?
Henderson wanted by European clubs
ESPN are reporting that Ajax are among the clubs keen to bring Jordan Henderson back to Europe after it became apparent he wants to leave Saudi Arabia after only a few months.
There are also Bundesliga and Premier League clubs interested, the report suggests - but whether any will pay a fee for him remains to be seen, while his wages are certainly out of reach for many clubs to subsidise.
Talksport further report his current club, Al-Ettifaq, are refusing to be strong-armed into his departure and are arranging for talks between Henderson and manager Steven Gerrard.
Tottenham strike deal for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin?
Tottenham have struck a deal with Genoa to sign Radu Dragusin.
The Athletic report Djed Spence is to join Genoa on loan as part of the deal.
Spurs will bring in the centre-back after beating off competition from Bayern Munich, with the Romania international, 21, expected to cost in the region of £25m.
Dragusin will compete for a start while adding cover with the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven struggling with injuries in recent weeks.
Timo Werner reveals why he’s signing for Tottenham
New Tottenham loan signing Timo Werner, speaking to the club’s official website: “A lot of things attracted me here – first of all, the talk with the manager. I thought it was a really good talk, he gave me straight away the feeling that I need to join a club, what I want to feel when you talk to a manager and also the tactics and the style, how he wants to play, how he lets the team play. For me I thought straight away that it fits perfectly. Then the stadium, to play there every game is something special and also the team, I think we have some very good players. All of it was very interesting to me.
“I hope that I can be the best player I can be here. The people who have followed me a little bit in the Premier League, they know that I can bring my speed, that I can be a threat for the opponents so that’s what I want to bring into the team and off the pitch I think I can be a funny guy and I hope that I can arrive well into the team and that they are happy with me and my personality.
“One-and-a-half years ago I left England, I watched the Premier League, not too much to follow every single club but Tottenham was always a club which I watched. When I joined my old club, I said I wanted to be a winner and I wanted to win titles at the end, and in the end we won the Champions League so I think it shouldn’t be too bad to say that I’ve come here to also win titles and to win something.”
Tottenham negotiating Radu Dragusin transfer – and include player for swap deal
Tottenham are negotiating with Genoa on the transfer fee and clauses for centre-half Radu Dragusin, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports.
Wages have been agreed for the 21-year-old, with Djed Spence potentially going the other way on loan, but the main talks right now are centred on the price.
Spurs don’t want a package that exceeds £25m while Genoa are pushing for closer to £30m. It is likely that around £5m of the deal will involve add-ons and clauses, which is the source of discussion at the moment. Agents fees also have to be resolved.
Ange Postecoglou has been keen on another centre-half since Micky van de Ven got injured, with Spurs set to be one of the busiest sides in the first weeks of January.
However, Sky are reporting that Bayern Munich are attempting to hijack the move for the Romania defender and have also had a £25m offer accepted by Genoa.
It could come down to the player.
Real Madrid eyeing up summer move for Bayern’s Alphonso Davies
Real Madrid are interested in a summer deal for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. Reportedly Real squad planner Juni Calafat has advised Davies’s representatives that he should not extend his contract with the Bundesliga champions.
Bayern have been negotiating a new deal for Davies, with his current deal expiring in 2025. The left-back wants between £8.6m (€10m) and £11.2m (€13m) a year, which Bayern do not want to pay.
That is between £165k and £215k per week.
If Madrid were to accept that wage bill, a sale could likely happen this summer.
