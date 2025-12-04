Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Trent Alexander-Arnold set for spell on sidelines with leg injury

Alexander-Arnold has only made 11 appearances for Real Madrid since his summer arrival.

George Sessions
Thursday 04 December 2025 14:01 GMT
Trent Alexander-Arnold has suffered another injury at Real Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold has suffered another injury at Real Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for a spell on the sidelines after Real Madrid confirmed he has suffered a left leg injury.

Alexander-Arnold impressed during Wednesday’s 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao and had a hand in Real’s opening two goals.

Ex-Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold was forced off early with an injury and tests have now confirmed it is a “muscular injury to the rectus anterior quadriceps”, but no timescale has been provided for when the England defender could return.

A statement read: “Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player, Trent Alexander-Arnold, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the rectus anterior quadriceps in his left leg.

“His progress will be monitored.”

Alexander-Arnold has only made 11 appearances for Real since he signed on a free transfer in the summer due to a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign.

