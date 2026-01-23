Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A German football federation executive committee member has said that a World Cup boycott should be considered in response to actions by Donald Trump.

Oke Göttlich, who serves as president of Bundesliga club St. Pauli and is one of the German federation’s ten vice presidents, told the Hamburger Morgenpost newspaper on Friday that "the time has come" to "seriously consider and discuss this."

Trump has caused significant discord across Europe, notably with his bid to acquire Greenland – a semi-autonomous territory belonging to NATO member Denmark.

This was followed by a threat to impose tariffs on eight European nations that opposed the proposed takeover.

These actions have led many of America’s closest allies to warn of a potential rupture with Washington, which could ultimately shatter the NATO alliance.

“What were the justifications for the boycotts of the Olympic Games in the 1980s?” Göttlich said. “By my reckoning the potential threat is greater now than it was then. We need to have this discussion.”

The United States is co-hosting the World Cup from June 11-July 19 with Canada and Mexico. Fans have concerns about high ticket prices, while travel bans imposed by the Trump administration are also prohibiting supporters from some competing nations from attending.

Göttlich, who has called for the defense of values, is likely to meet resistance to calls for a boycott from federation president Bernd Neuendorf and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino ( Reuters )

“Qatar was too political for everyone and now we’re completely apolitical? That’s something that really, really, really bothers me,” Göttlich said of the German federation’s opposition to the previous World Cup host.

Germany flopped at that tournament, and the coach who took over afterward said he wanted no more political distractions.

“As organizations and society, we’re forgetting how to set taboos and boundaries, and how to defend values," Göttlich said. "Taboos are an essential part of our stance. Is a taboo crossed when someone threatens? Is a taboo crossed when someone attacks? When people die? I would like to know from Donald Trump when he has reached his taboo, and I would like to know from Bernd Neuendorf and Gianni Infantino.”

Hamburg-based St. Pauli is known for mixing sport with politics near the the city’s red-light district, and particularly its left-wing stance. The club's famous pirate skull-and-crossbones symbol was first carried by squatters who lived nearby and later popularized by fans who identified as punks.

Göttlich dismissed the suggestion a boycott would hurt St. Pauli's national team players, Australia’s Jackson Irvine and Connor Metcalfe, and Japan’s Joel Chima Fujita.

“The life of a professional player is not worth more than the lives of countless people in various regions who are being directly or indirectly attacked or threatened by the World Cup host,” he said.