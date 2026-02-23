Gianluca Prestianni provisionally banned by UEFA after Vinicius Junior incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni has been provisionally suspended for Wednesday’s Champions League return leg against Real Madrid by UEFA following the Vinicius Junior racism incident last week.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius alleged he was the subject of racist abuse by a Benfica player – later named by Real as Prestianni – during the first leg between the clubs last Tuesday.

UEFA on Monday announced a provisional one-match ban for Prestianni following the appointment of a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector (EDI) to investigate the incident.

UEFA said further punishment could be handed out once the investigation is completed.

A UEFA statement read: “Upon request of the EDI with an interim report, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body today decided to provisionally suspend Mr. Gianluca Prestianni for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible for the prima facie violation of Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations related to a discriminatory behaviour.

“This is without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and its respective submission to the UEFA disciplinary bodies.”

Vinicius made the allegation during Real’s 1-0 win in Lisbon.

The Brazilian left the field and refused to return resulting in a stoppage in play that lasted 10 minutes.

It came after Vinicius had given his team the lead with a wonderful individual strike, curling the ball home from a tight angle five minutes into the second half.

After celebrating in front of the home fans, he became suddenly and visibly upset about something said to him and immediately informed the referee, who stopped the match.

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho, who was roundly criticised for his comments about the incident after the game, will not conduct the usual pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Mourinho appeared to intimate that the winger had brought any abuse upon himself with his celebration, and said that “a stadium where Vinicius plays, something happens, always.”

Anti-discriminatory organisation Kick It Out responded by accusing Mourinho of “gaslighting”.

Benfica announced on Monday that assistant coach Joao Tralhao will undertake media duties at the Bernabeu, with no explanation given for Mourinho’s absence.