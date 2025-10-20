Virgil van Dijk insists risk is worth the reward as Liverpool chase victories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists the intent to win will always prevail over holding out for a draw as they have proved the risk is worth the reward.

It may not have worked in their last three Premier League matches, losing to goals in the 84th minute or later, but the Dutchman believes the approach is a valid one.

For example, four of their first five victories of the season were achieved with goals scored beyond the 88th-minute but after four successive defeats – something not experienced at the club since 2014 – there could now be a temptation to rein in their unrelenting chase for three points.

“We are a team who do not try to keep the draw, especially at home,” said Van Dijk after Harry Maguire scored an 84th-minute winner just six minutes after Cody Gakpo had got the home side back on level terms.

“We want to try to go for the win. We had the momentum to go for the 2-1 after the equaliser and when you have that feeling you just go for it.”

Asked whether that could change considering the current circumstances the Netherlands international added: “That’s something you have to ask the boss. It is easy to say as we’ve just lost.

“I want to win the game. Hopefully we will be on the other side of it, like we have been in the past.

“We’ve never played for a draw – maybe we have but I can’t remember it.”

After reeling off seven successive wins from the start of the season four straight defeats have brought that momentum to a shuddering halt.

It has brought a degree of anxiety both for players and fans but Van Dijk is confident the defending champions will bounce back.

“I think everyone maybe felt a bit like that. You can understand it, coming back after the international break after three losses on the bounce everyone wants to see a good performance, including ourselves,” he added.

“It’s been a while… not in my time we’ve been losing four in a row.

“We’ve been through difficult times in different circumstances and it is always a challenge but it is one we have to deal with.

“We have to have responsibility and the most important thing is to stick together, stay confident and keep working on the things we need to improve because there are loads of things at the moment we need to improve and try to find consistency.

“You can’t hide, you have to keep going. You have to get a win and Wednesday (in the Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt) is another opportunity.”